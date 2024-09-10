Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One
This is not a drill – Trader Joe’s famous mini tote bags are coming back this month! According to a TJ’s representative who spoke with KCAL News, the popular totes will hit shelves on September 18. Here’s how to get your hands on one!
The Trader Joe’s mini tote bags first dropped at the grocer in March, and shoppers went absolutely crazy for them. Some stores were totally flooded with a frenzy of customers hoping to add one to their cart. They were sold for a limited time, and there’s since been hundreds of eBay listings marking the bags up 3 to 4 (and even 6) times their original price.
According to the Trader Joe’s website, the canvas mini tote bags are crafted from a “heavy duty” blend of 65% cotton and 35% polyester. Made to be a scaled-down version of their original canvas totes, the mini bags still boast “long, comfortable handles” to help you carry your grocery hauls comfortably.
They come in four “vibrant” colors: navy, yellow, red, or forest green, and measure about 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide. The Trader Joe’s mini tote bags also feature a single side pocket to set aside certain items. They retail for just $2.99.
Trader Joe’s mini tote bags are rumored to return to stores on September 18, but right now, there’s really no telling if there will be another crazy customer frenzy for buying them. Based on previous drops, these limited-time items will certainly stir up some substantial hype, so if you want to snag one, it might be a good idea to stop in at your closest TJ’s the minute they open on September 18.
Many stores typically open around 8am, but make sure to check your local location’s hours beforehand. More importantly, when you arrive, act appropriately and ensure you’re respecting the workers there!
