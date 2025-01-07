Trader Joe’s Fans Are Gonna Melt Over This “Cheesy” New Tote Bag Design
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you’re a trueTrader Joe’s fan, you probably already carry your pickle tote bag everywhere. And, of course, you can’t forget the frenzy for the-ever stylish Trader Joe’s mini tote bags! TJ’s is here to shake (or, rather, shred) things up with an all-new tote bag design – and it’s super cheesy.
Trader Joe’s
That’s right – Trader Joe’s latest and greatest tote bag design (which you can shop from end caps near the TJ’s checkout lines) features all things cheese! Any charcuterie, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and pizza lover will immediately fall in love with it.
Eme Estevez / Dupe
The tote is covered in “charmingly cheesy” illustrations of all the varieties of cheese Trader Joe’s has to offer. They’re perfectly colorful and bold, so you’ll adore looking at it every time you make a grocery trip.
Fans are calling the new design "sooo cuteee" and "un-brie-lieveable." One Instagram user even said, "now that’s a tote worth getting if you are cheeseboard obsessed. 🥳🥳🥳"
Jayda Anderson / Dupe
The bag is certifiably heavy duty, made of 100% cotton, and features reinforced seams with two handles long enough to hang comfortably on your shoulder – perfect for you if you walk to your nearest Trader Joe’s instead of driving there! It measures 18.5 by 13.5 inches to carry all the snacks, frozen meals, and beverages your heart desires.
Trader Joe’s
My favorite part of this new TJ’s tote is that it’s also covered in tons of cheese puns, which are quite “pun-gent,” per Trader Joe’s.
The cheese puns in question? “I’m wheel excited to be here. You cheddar believe it. To brie, or not to brie. I am fondue you. Life’s so gouda.” I’m a firm believer that everyone loves a good pun, so this bag is an instant source of entertainment.
Alexy Almond / PEXELS
The new Trader Joe’s cheese tote bags are just $4 each. I’ll definitely be snagging one for myself and a few more to share with the TJ’s lovers in my life!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more amazing Trader Joe's new arrivals!
- 9 Roomy Beach Tote Bags For Your Vacation Essentials ›
- 10 Spacious Amazon Work Totes That Elevate Your On-The-Go Office Style ›
- What’s Going On With All The Trader Joe’s Recalls? ›
- I Was Unhinged In Trader Joe’s Last Week – Let's Review My Snack Haul ›
- 14 Leather Tote Bags That Elevate Every Fall Outfit ›
- 6 Sturdy Amazon Tote Bags To Carry Your Everyday Essentials ›
- 11 Large Tote Bags That Make Running Errands More Stylish ›
- Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.