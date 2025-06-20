Trader Joe’s Mini Cooler Tote Bags Will Return Soon – In 2 Perfect Summer Colors!

There’s talks of even more Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags coming to stores very soon. Said to be available in two all-new and oh-so summery colors, we truly can’t wait to add them to our tote bag collection! Trader Joe’s shoppers are already so hyped up about their return, and they’re likely to quickly sell out like they did this past spring .

If you’re keen on grabbing the new Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags, read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming drop.

Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Tote Bags in Peach and Blue. @traderjoesobsessed Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesobsessed , first shared the rumor that the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags would hit shelves in an Instagram post. “The mini cooler bags in peach and blue are going to be here hopefully soon,” the caption reads. “The date is still TBD but they are super cute.” According to the post, the mini-sized totes will be available in two perfect colors for summertime: Peach and blue.

Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Tote Bags in Magenta and Teal. Trader Joe's The Mini Insulated Cooler Bags are a smaller version of the Insulated Cooler Bags at Trader Joe’s, measuring around 10 inches long, six inches wide, and six inches tall. Their scaled-down size and insulated lining makes them the ideal lunchbox, beer carrier, or picnic supply keeper. Each one boasts illustrations of a Trader Joe’s storefront, plus two sturdy handles for easy transportation.

Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Tote Bags in Magenta and Teal. Reddit Trader Joe’s last dropped the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags in early February, bringing both an adorable lavender and a bright pink color to shelves. The bags themselves are often brought in as limited-time items, and the peach and blue iterations will also likely only be available for a short period of time. Seeing that several of TJ’s last tote bag launches sold out in mere minutes, you’ll want to make a plan to buy yours before they’re all gone. The Mini Insulated Cooler Bags have been listed at $3.99 each in the past, and we anticipate these new summer colorways to follow suit in terms of pricing.

Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Tote Bag in Magenta. Reddit Tons of Trader Joe’s fans sounded off with excitement about the tote bags’ rumored return on Instagram . “Oh boy,” one person commented. “Here we go again.” “Do we need more bags? NO!” another person said. “Will we buy more bags? YES!” “I’ve used these bags as lunch bags and toiletries bags, and I’ve also loved giving them as little gifts to friends and family,” one more user noted. “Definitely a pick up,” someone else declared.

Trader Joe's Large Insulated Bag in Peach. Reddit We don’t have an exact date for when the Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags will hit stores, but we anticipate they’ll be available either later in June or sometime in July. Stay tuned here for more updates!

