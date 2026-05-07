Scroll for our favorite Trader Joe's Mother's Day Brunch finds!

Every Mother’s Day , my mom and I treat brunch like a competitive sport. We order way too much, steal bites off each other’s plates, and dissect every flavor like we’re judges on Top Chef. So if your ideal bonding moment involves flaky pastries, cheesy carbs, and running commentary on the perfect bite, Trader Joe’s is basically your Mother’s Day love language. These are the brunch finds worth clearing freezer space for.

Trader Joe's Brioche Style Liège Waffles Keep it classy with these mouthwatering waffles. They're buttery and offer an ideal mix of softness with crunch. I love them on their own, but they also pair beautifully with vanilla ice cream or a dash of powdered sugar.

Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins The ultimate comfort food, IMO. There's something rather sophisticated about this pick, because the muffins aren't jarringly sweet in an overpowering way, and they come with that tangy accent of flavor which makes each bite wonderfully unique (and addictive).

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Buns Cinnamon Buns are universally praised as the most cozy treat of all time, so they deserve a spot at the bunch table with your mom. If you want something that oozes with gooey icing and sugary bliss, this is your go-to treat.

Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds These Spicy Spuds may be a side dish, but believe me when I say, they will be the star of the show no matter what you pair them with. Everything from the flavorful seasoning to the creamy texture will have you salivating from the very first bite.

Trader Joe's Mini Blueberry Scones If you're looking for an indulgent and tiny treat, you and your mom are sure to fall in love with these timeless blueberry scones. So elegant and delicious! Pairs beautifully with a piping hot cup of tea.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola This one is dedicated to my fellow choco-holics: Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola! Made with rolled oats, dark chocolate, and coffee extract, this is crunchy and bold. It's the kind of thing you'll sneak handfuls of straight from the bag. Why beat around the bush? Bring on the chocolate!

Trader Joe's Cheesy Bagels Warm, doughy bagels topped with Asiago cheese melted right into the crust? Sign us up! These are wonderful with cream cheese, but the taste is so rich on their own that you can skip the spreads.

Trader Joe's Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes Sometimes bakery items from grocery stores are hit or miss, but these glazed chocolate donut holes are... well, they're divine. Simply divine.

Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties Pack on the protein with these savory sausage patties, filled with a robust spice blend and aromatic herbs. The ultimate way to start off Mother's Day.

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