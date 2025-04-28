8 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try Before They Disappear From Shelves In May

Like flowers blooming big in the spring, Trader Joe’s groceries come alive with tons of fun new finds featuring only the best seasonal flavors – but the catch here is that many of the new products TJ’s tests out only hang around on shelves for a little while! Sometimes you don’t know that an item is really deemed ‘limited-time’ until you can’t track it down on your next grocery run. Been there!

Since you simply don’t want to miss out on this spring’s greatest Trader Joe’s finds, I rounded up 8 new drops that are only seasonally shoppable. It’s likely that these limited-time TJ’s products could disappear from stores as early as May – add them to your cart now so you’re not left with grocery FOMO all summer!

Scroll on to discover the 8 best limited-time Trader Joe's products to shop this spring!

Trader Joe's Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream This ice cream inspired by classic banana pudding is too good. It features a naturally-flavored banana ice cream base swirled with some sweet caramel and dotted with bits of vanilla wafer cookies to help you channel only the best summer dessert out there with every bite. I finally tried it myself (it was gone within 2 days) and I can confirm it tastes exceptionally yummy if you pair it with a shot of espresso or a serving of matcha for a little affogato moment! Sweet tooths are gonna want to pick this $4 pint up ASAP – it's only available for a limited time!

Trader Joe's Sparkling Matcha Lemonade I also recently got a sip of this new sparkling bev and was instantly blown away by its balanced flavor. Seriously – if you haven't tried it yet, matcha works so well with citrusy notes since it's so earthy. I really loved the bubbly texture this drink brought, too! Light and refreshing yet perfectly nuanced, this seasonal $2 can makes for a nice mid-day treat, especially if you need to be caffeinated!

Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Pretzels If you grew up on those iconic icing-covered, rainbow-sprinkled circus animal cookies (IYKYK), you'll likely destroy a bag of these new, limited-time Celebration Cake Pretzels. Think of them as a little bit saltier version that's perfect for snacking any time of day! Since this $3 find is clearly deemed celebration-worthy, it'd also make a sweet gift for any birthdays, baby showers, or anniversaries you have coming in May.

Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake Originally launched for Easter, the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake practically zoomed into popularity among Trader Joe's shoppers. The "moist and tender crumb" of the carrot cake is met with an insanely thick layer of cream cheese icing, which easily complements each forkful, even if it's super sweet (I personally couldn't get enough). This $6 pick is sticking around on shelves, but not for long – run to TJ's now if you're craving carrot cake!

Trader Joe's Shrimp Noodle Rolls These lil' noodle rolls exceeded my (admittedly low) expectations I first tried them. Don't get me wrong, but Trader Joe's frozen meals can really be hit or miss. Each rice noodle-rolled bite features a pocket of veggies and shrimp and are surprisingly seamless to make! Though you can steam 'em, I preferred using the pan-fry method since it supplies some good exterior crisp. Though I likely would not purchase this $4 bag again for a main course, I think it makes a reliable appetizer to preface larger (and more filling) stir fries or Asian soups.

Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies Ideal for warming yourself from within during the cold winter months (but equally as tasty as the weather starts to heat up!), these handheld pot pies stuffed with a classic medley of chicken, peas, carrots, and potatoes make eating comfort foodso much more accessible. No more hovering over the stove and oven for hours – these perfect $4 pockets come together in mere minutes in your air fryer.

Trader Joe's Tres Leches Cake Holy moly, I need to try this new tres leches cake from Trader Joe's! Paying homage to the traditional tres leches construction (light sponge cake soaked in heavy cream, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk and topped with whipped cream), this $8 limited-time find comes frozen and is ready to eat after resting at room temp overnight. Yum!

Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Buns Lemon and poppy seed is typically my favorite flavor combo for a muffin, but these baked buns truly made me rethink my go-to cafe treat. Each one from this $4 box of 2 features a light, twisted, perfect-to-pull-apart dough which is laced with a stunning lemon filling. While the insides are tender, the exterior of each bun has some nice, crispy browning to balance out the texture. They're also coated in pearl sugar and plenty of poppy seeds for added delight. This limited-time item is a must!

