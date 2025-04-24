Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

8 “Delicious” Trader Joe’s New Arrivals You Can’t Miss In May

Trader Joe's New Arrivals May 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 24, 2025
Summer treats have officially hit shelves at Trader Joe’s, and all of their new arrivals are insanely good. I’m talkin’ ice cream. Crunchy chips. Summery dinner proteins. Oh yeah, and a delicious new margarita mix! These Trader Joe’s new arrivals are not to be missed in May, especially since a lot of them are limited-time finds!

Discover the 8 Trader Joe’s new arrivals you simply must add to your cart in May!

\u200bTrader Joe's Japanese Mini Taiyaki

Trader Joe's

Japanese Mini Taiyaki

Each one of these tiny bites contains a dollop of creamy custard encased in mochi dough, which is adorably shaped like a little fish said to symbolize fortune! Trader Joe's describes the mochi dough as "waffle-y," since it has a nice texture to it that balances out the sweet filling. Though this $5 bag comes frozen, you can quickly cook your treat up in the oven, air fryer, or microwave for a moment of indulgence.

\u200bTrader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Garlicky as ever, these new $3 TJ's potato chips are proudly Irish, utilizing Irish potatoes, garlic, and butter to create a truly addicting chip. Though they make a wonderful snack on their own (or with a dip!), they taste even better on a charcuterie board paired with some white wine.

\u200bTrader Joe's Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

Trader Joe's

Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

Trader Joe's fans are going absolutely wild for the all-new Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes! This sweet duo features a smooth passion fruit curd housed in an expertly-baked tart crust topped with a dollop of meringue. While the passion fruit notes definitely lean tangy, the sweetness of the meringue makes each bite oh-so yummy and balanced!

One TJ's shopper even dared to say that this $5 find is the “best dessert there in a long time.” I personally love the idea of grabbing this box ahead of a dinner date or friend hang – it's a total 'one for you, one for me' type of treat!

\u200bTrader Joe's Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

Trader Joe's

Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

Looks like TJ's is giving Starbucks a run for their money with this new $2 matcha lemonade! The major difference with this iteration, of course, is that it comes sparkling – ooh la la! The grocer describes this cutesy (and undeniably summery) bev as "brilliantly bubbly" with an ideal blend of citrus and earthy matcha.

I've gotta pick up a few cans of this ASAP – I could see it being a super nice mid-day refreshment, especially in the thick of summer!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream

OMG. This $4 Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream?! Absolute heaven. Though I was initially skeptical of it (thanks to very divisive reviews from other shoppers), I can verify that it is indeed a banger! It does lean a little bit artificial in flavor – think banana Laffy Taffy territory – but that's what I loved most about it.

I combined a couple scoops of this ice cream with a shot of espresso for a little at-home affogato moment that did not disappoint. Each bite has tiny bits of vanilla wafer cookies just like the OG dessert, too! It's a must, and I fear I will be buying 3 more pints this May.

\u200bTrader Joe's Brown Sugar Boba Mochi

Trader Joe's

Brown Sugar Boba Mochi

Yes, a thousand times yes. These tiny bites feature classic tapioca pearls (like the ones you'd find in milk teas) surrounded by a soft and chewy chunk of mochi. They definitely deliver on that brown sugar boba taste you know and love, all without the need to sip it down through a straw.

\u200bTrader Joe's Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Trader Joe's

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Pineapple anything is beyond suitable for summer cuisine – from pineapple salsa for steak tacos to pineapple-jalapeño-tofu stir fry, I love using it (and love to eat it even more). TJ's made indulging in that sweet-savory combo so easy with this $4 pack of chicken meatballs – they recommend trying 'em out in teriyaki noodle dishes, meatball subs, and even as a dippable finger food for a potluck!

\u200bTrader Joe's Organic Margarita Mix

Trader Joe's

Organic Margarita Mix

Pour it up! Trader Joe's just dropped a $4 margarita mix that's entirely organic, and it's perfect for all the post-work happy hours or weekend outings you've got comin' this summer. Trader Joe's recommends mixing a 2:1 ratio of the mix with your favorite tequila for a "beautifully balanced" sip. Cheers!

