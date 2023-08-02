The Trader Joe's Snacks Our Editors Can't Live Without
When I'm in need of a trusty grocery store that features both seasonal treats and funky snacks, there is only one place to go: Trader Joe's. The chain is known for its wacky takes on comfort foods (Chocolate gnocci, anyone? What about birthday cake popcorn?), but it also has more than a few items our editors can't live without (looking at you freshly squeezed OJ and chipotle salsa). Erase your grocery list like, right now, because you'll want to try all of these Trader Joe's snacks!
Savory Bites You Can Add To Your Lunch
Image via Trader Joe's
Vegetable Pad Thai ($4)
If you're a fan of Thai food, then this is a great option for anytime you need a quick lunches in a pinch. Although fair warning, I usually have a huge appetite and need a side to go along with it!
Image via Trader Joe's
Gluten Free Mac & Cheese ($4)
Mac and cheese is one dish that I will literally never say no to. This pick has all the tasty flavors of white Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, but features rice flour pasta to go easy on your stomach.
Image via Trader Joe's
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers ($4)
I could genuinely eat my weight in these potstickers. They make for the perfect ~girl dinner~ component when you realize that you're at the end of your groceries, or when you're craving something small at the end of the night.
Sweet Trader Joe's Snacks
Image via Trader Joe's
Vegan Cookies & Cream Vanilla Bean Bon Bons ($4)
It can be difficult to find vegan desserts that actually taste good, and these bon bons knock it out of the park, thanks to the frozen coconut milk, chocolate and vanilla creme sandwich cookie bits, and chocolate coating.
Image via Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Bark with Almond, Pretzel & Sea Salt ($4)
I love complex flavors and in addition to the sweetness from the chocolate, the salty almonds and pretzels provide the perfect edge.
Image via Amazon
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries ($16)
Some days, I just really want my pre-lunch, afternoon, or midnight snack to be on the sweet side. That's where these cherries come in. They check all my sweet tooth boxes without being too sugary.
Small Bites
Image via Trader Joe's
Garlic & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives ($4)
I'll be honest. The only way I really enjoy olives is when they have garlic in them. And not only do these Greek olives have garlic (thank goodness) but they also feature jalapeños. Spicy lovers rejoice!
Image via Trader Joe's
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($3)
Image via Trader Joe's
Buffalo Chicken Dip ($5)
It doesn't have to be Super Bowl Sunday to enjoy buffalo chicken dip especially when a dip this delicious is this easy to find. We've probably all dipped celery or crackers in the dip but this time, try adding it to pasta or rice for a whole new dish.
Image via Trader Joe's
Soft & Juicy Mango ($3)
Enjoy fruit all year long when it's dried like these mango pieces. They taste amazing, but the way they're leathered without being too dry is a feat in and of itself.
Sauces + Seasonings
Image via Trader Joe's
Chimichurri Sauce ($4)
If you're a big sauce gal then do not hesitate to add this to your cart. It's savory, refreshing, and herby all at once, and it's also super versatile. Try it on seafood, burgers, or pasta (or all of them).
Image via Trader Joe's
Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend ($3)
Dinner needs a little extra flavor sometimes, and this seasoning blend is here to save the day. It's got garlic, it's got lime juice, and it also has a mix of coriander, cumin, basil, and lemon oil, among other spices. Yum.
Image via Amazon
Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce ($15 for 2)I'm not kidding when I say this sauce goes on everything. Potstickers, chicken, popcorn — you name it, I've probably tried it. This is also a good chili sauce to start out with if you're not big on spicy foods (speaking as a spice hater!!).
Have you tried any of these Trader Joe's snacks? What's your go-to pick when you grocery shop? Let us know in the comments and check out our email newsletter for more reads food lovers will want to eat up ;).
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!