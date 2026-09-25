10 Charming U.S. Towns That Feel Like a European Fall Getaway

If your fall mood board is full of cobbled lanes, flaky pastries, and centuries-old architecture, you're not alone. U.S. travelers are increasingly chasing destination "dupes" that offer the same magic without the crowds (or the pricey transatlantic flight).

To find the best stand-ins, TrustedHousesitters analyzed 16 European-inspired U.S. destinations. It scored each one on foliage cover, walkability, autumn events, heritage and cultural attractions, and the number of cafés and bakeries nearby. Here are the 10 towns that came out on top.

Scroll for the 10 best European dupes in the U.S.

​St. Augustine, Florida Getty Craving the cobblestone lanes and centuries-old fortresses of Spain? St. Augustine takes the crown with a final score of 88.2. Founded by Spanish settlers in 1565, America's oldest city delivers old-world charm right at home, and it's at its best when the fall weather is mildest, from September through early November. Leaf-peeping isn't the draw here, but with the most heritage and cultural attractions in the ranking, a highly walkable historic center, and autumn events galore, it's the European escape to beat. Start where Spain's influence is most vivid: the Colonial Quarter. Within two acres, you'll watch a blacksmith at work, see a cannon fired, tour the original Mesa-Sanchez House (circa 1740) and climb a 17th-century-style watchtower. Two on-site restaurants serve period fare, and daily guided tours run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., though you're free to roam on your own all day. Then channel a European fortress town at the Castillo de San Marcos. Stroll pedestrian-only St. George Street, the city's answer to a Mediterranean promenade, where you can shop, dine and visit the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse. Sip your way through a vineyard-style afternoon at San Sebastian Winery, Florida's largest, housed in a 1923 era building. Seek out the legend of eternal youth at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, and climb the 1874 St. Augustine Lighthouse on Anastasia Island. After dark, hop aboard the Ghosts & Gravestones Ghost Tour for a spooky ride through the city's most haunted spots.

Holland, Michigan Arian R on Unsplash Dreaming of windmills, canalside cafés and wooden shoes without booking a flight to Amsterdam? Founded by Dutch settlers in the mid-19th century, Holland, Michigan still wears its heritage proudly, from the Dutch-style gabled storefronts lining downtown's 8th Street to the bakeries serving up pastries straight out of a Dutch kitchen. Rather than leaning on one standout feature, Holland pairs strong walkability (its downtown even has heated sidewalks) with cultural attractions, cozy cafés and bakeries, and a lineup of seasonal events (spring is the time to visit the famous Tulip Time Festival). Start at Windmill Island Gardens, home to De Zwaan, an authentic 18th-century windmill shipped over from the Netherlands in 1964 that still grinds flour today. Surrounded by manicured gardens and canals, it's the closest you'll get to the Dutch countryside in the Midwest. For even more old-country immersion, head to Nelis' Dutch Village, a recreated 19th-century Dutch village where you can watch wooden shoes being carved, catch traditional klompen dancing and snack on Dutch treats. Dig deeper into the town's roots at the Holland Museum, then trade history for shoreline at Holland State Park, where sandy Lake Michigan beaches offer the best views of Big Red, the town's beloved red lighthouse. Wrap up your day at New Holland Brewing Company, a local favorite best known for its Dragon's Milk bourbon barrel-aged stout.

Leavenworth, Washington Rosalie Barley on Unsplash Want the half-timbered chalets and flower-box balconies of a German Alpine village without the trip to Munich? Head to Leavenworth, just two hours from Seattle. Its painted storefronts, steep-pitched rooflines and Cascade Mountain backdrop make it feel like a slice of the Alps. This Bavarian-style town packs 26 cafés and bakeries within two miles, nearly double the top-10 average. Start on Front Street, the heart of the village, where you can pop between bakeries, beer halls and gift shops while taking in the town's signature Bavarian architecture. When you need a break from the pastries, wander down to Waterfront Park and Blackbird Island, where easy trails wind along the Wenatchee River with views of the surrounding peaks, especially striking when the fall foliage kicks in. Head about 30 minutes down the road to Wenatchee, where you can bike the riverfront trail along the Columbia River and see why the area is known as the Apple Capital of the World.

Solvang, CA Mario Perez on Unsplash Dreaming of Copenhagen's half-timbered houses and cozy bakeries? Head to Solvang, the "Danish Capital of America," tucked into California's Santa Ynez Valley. Founded in 1911 by Danish-American settlers, the village is packed with Danish architecture, from windmills and steep-pitched rooftops to a replica of Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue. Add Scandinavian bakeries and a walk score of 91, and Solvang is made for exploring on foot. Spend the day wandering between windmills and pastry shops, and bring the dog, too: the village is famously pet-friendly, with shops handing out treats and water fountains set at just the right height for four-legged visitors. Start with a pastry crawl, sampling traditional treats like aebleskiver (round Danish pancakes) and kringle at local favorites such as Olsen's Danish Village Bakery and Paula's Pancake House. Then climb aboard the Solvang Trolley, a horse-drawn streetcar that clip-clops through the village for a charming old-world tour. Book lovers shouldn't miss the Hans Christian Andersen Museum, tucked on the second floor of The Book Loft, where you can learn about the beloved fairy tale author. For a dose of California history, walk the grounds of Old Mission Santa Inés, founded in 1804, and view its art and artifacts. Between stops, browse the village's boutiques, European imports and art galleries. As evening sets in, sample Central Coast pours at downtown tasting rooms or venture out to the vineyards of nearby Santa Barbara County wine country.

Poulsbo, Washington Getty If you'd love to experience Norway's fjords and fishing villages without the flight to Bergen, head to Poulsbo. Set on the shores of Liberty Bay, Poulsbo earned the nickname "Little Norway" when Norwegian settlers arrived in the late 1800s. Today the town still celebrates its Nordic roots with Norwegian murals, Viking boat accents and Scandinavian flags flying along its streets. It also boasts some of the best fall color on our list, with nearly 15 percent foliage cover, plus 13 cafés and bakeries to fuel a crisp autumn stroll along the waterfront. Start on Front Street, the heart of the walkable historic district, where the town's Scandinavian character is on full display. Pop into Nordiska for Dala horses and Nordic apparel, or browse the unique treats at Marina Market. Then fuel up at Sluys Bakery, a downtown institution known for its traditional Norwegian pastries and rye bread. Get to know Poulsbo's seafaring side at the Poulsbo Maritime Museum, which covers the region's history, and the SEA Discovery Center, where you can explore the marine life of the Salish Sea. When you're ready to get out on the water yourself, Liberty Bay offers plenty of outdoor recreation, with fall foliage framing the shoreline. As the day winds down, settle in for fresh seafood and bay views at JJ's Fish House, The Loft or Tizley's EuroPub. Craft beer fans can round out the evening with a pint at Valholl Brewing or Slippery Pig Brewery.

Healdsburg, California Getty Skip the trip to Burgundy's rolling vineyards, grand châteaux and village squares and head to Healdsburg. Like its French counterpart, this is Pinot Noir and Chardonnay country, with top-rated wineries dotting the landscape around a charming town square filled with boutiques and cafés. Harvest season is an especially beautiful time to visit, when the rolling hills of lush vineyards start to shift into autumn colors toward late fall. For the full château experience, visit the French-inspired estate at Jordan Winery in the Alexander Valley. The scenic grounds feature oak and olive trees, lakes and a 2-acre garden that's the largest winery pollinator sanctuary in the country, plus the perfect vineyard backdrop for dreamy wine country photos. Channel a long French lunch with Jordan's Paris on the Terrace Harvest Lunch led by Michelin-starred chef Jesse Mallgren. For a true taste of France, stop by Troubadour, a boulangerie just off the square that serves long-fermented sourdough and seasonal sandwiches by day before transforming into an intimate bistro at night, with a French-inspired tasting menu built on Sonoma ingredients. Other standouts include the eclectic, plant-based Little Saint, a treat for design lovers and the perfect post-tasting stop; Valette, where the Day Boat Scallops en Croûte are a must; and Barndiva.

Natchitoches, Louisiana (tied for 7th) Getty Feel like you're on a quiet corner of the French countryside by way of the Deep South in Natchitoches (pronounced NACK-uh-tish). Louisiana's oldest town is still influenced by its French colonial roots, from the brick-paved streets and Creole cottages of the National Historic Landmark District to the wrought iron galleries overlooking Cane River Lake. Start on Front Street, the heart of the historic district, where you can stroll the riverbank and browse boutiques and galleries. Don't miss Kaffie-Frederick, which is the oldest general store in Louisiana, and keep an eye out for landmarks from Steel Magnolias, which was filmed in town. Then step back to the town's colonial beginnings at Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site, a reconstruction of the original 18th-century French outpost. Work up an appetite for the town's signature dish, the Natchitoches meat pie, a savory hand pie with a crisp crust. The go-to spot is Lasyone's Meat Pie Restaurant, which has been serving authentic Creole cuisine since 1967.

Frankenmuth, Michigan (tied for 7th) Getty "Michigan's Little Bavaria," Frankenmuth's Alpine-style architecture, flower-lined streets and German restaurants make it feel like a Bavarian village dropped into the Midwest. It's especially charming in fall. Start at the Bavarian Inn, where the Glockenspiel Tower plays out the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin with carved figurines. Stay for the town's famous family-style chicken dinners, a Frankenmuth tradition also served across the street at Zehnder's. Then walk off lunch by crossing the Holz-Brücke, a wooden covered bridge spanning the Cass River, framed by autumn color this time of year. For a relaxing view of town, hop aboard the Bavarian Belle Riverboat for a narrated cruise along the Cass River. Back on land, browse the shops at Frankenmuth River Place, or raise a stein at Frankenmuth Brewery, carrying on the town's German brewing heritage. No visit is complete without a stop at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store, where you can get a jump start on holiday shopping and visit a replica of the Silent Night Memorial Chapel in Oberndorf, Austria. And if you time it right, Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest brings German music, food and beer to town each September.

Vail, Colorado Rebekah Blocker on Unsplash If golden leaves are your priority, Vail is your spot. Its Alpine-style village gives off serious European ski-town energy even before the snow arrives. Modeled after the mountain towns of the Alps when it opened in the 1960s, Vail Village is filled with pedestrian-only cobblestone lanes, chalet-style buildings with wooden balconies, and a covered bridge over Gore Creek, all framed by aspen-covered peaks in the fall. Start in Vail Village, where you can wander Bridge Street's boutiques, galleries and cafés before settling in at a patio overlooking the creek. Stroll the Gore Creek Recreation Path to take in the fall color at an easy pace, or lace up for a hike on the Booth Falls Trail, a local favorite that climbs through aspen groves to a waterfall. For sweeping views of the changing leaves, ride the Eagle Bahn Gondola from Lionshead Village up the mountain, where you'll find hiking trails and panoramic views of the surrounding peaks. Back in town, visit the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, one of the highest botanical gardens in the world. Catch Vail Oktoberfest this time of year, when the village fills with German beer, bratwurst and live oompah music.

​Fredericksburg, Texas Getty Rounding out the list is Fredericksburg, a German-heritage town in the heart of Texas Hill Country. The town still honors its mid-19th century German immigrant roots, from the limestone buildings and tiny "Sunday Houses" built by early settlers to the German bakeries and restaurants lining Main Street, known locally as the Hauptstrasse. Its 23 heritage and cultural attractions are the second-most in the ranking, making it a history buff's dream. Start on Main Street, where historic storefronts house boutiques, galleries, cafés and German restaurants serving schnitzel and strudel. Head to the Marktplatz to see the Vereins Kirche, a replica of the town's original 1847 octagonal church, then dig into daily life of the early settlers at the Pioneer Museum, with its preserved homes and outbuildings. For a taste of European wine country, sample local pours at the dozens of wineries and tasting rooms along the Highway 290 corridor. Nature lovers can climb the massive pink granite dome at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, about 18 miles north of town. And if you're visiting in early October, Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest brings German food, beer and polka music to the Marktplatz for a celebration that would make Munich proud.

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