12 Beautiful Places To Travel In November For Off-Season Prices
I love the spring, summer, and fall where I live in Sonoma, CA, but once the rainy season hits in November, I prefer to get away to some dreamy destination without the crowds. From scenic fall escapes to beachy destinations, November offers something for every off-season traveler. Cultural festivals, early holiday markets, and natural beauty (plus migrating whales!) make it the perfect time to plan an escape. Bonus: many destinations have off-season rates, allowing you to save on your travel budget while enjoying some of the most coveted destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Bon voyage!
Athens, Greece
With iconic landmarks like the Acropolis and the Parthenon, Athens offers a glimpse into ancient Greece, but it’s also a hip metropolis with bustling markets, lively cafes, and a thriving arts scene. November is cool enough to wander around and still experience clear blue skies. Explore world-class museums, enjoy fresh and delightful Mediterranean cuisine, and wander through charming neighborhoods like the Plaka and Monastiraki. With a unique mix of ancient ruins and modern life, Athens is the perfect destination for history buffs and adventure seekers.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires blends the best of my three favorite cities: the Parisian elegance in the Recoleta neighborhood, the bustling energy of NYC in Palermo Soho, and a touch of Roman charm that permeates the rest of the city. November springtime is the best time to explore this beautiful South American city. Food lovers will enjoy amazing Argentine steaks (paired with a glass of malbec, ofc), while those in search of culture can explore museums, theaters, and cool street art. Tango your way through the city’s traditional dance halls, admire the diverse architecture, and walk the colorful streets of La Boca (shown above). Even catch a football match!
Oaxaca, Mexico
Oaxaca is a stunning place to experience Día de Muertos (Nov. 1-2), where families build ofrendas, or altars, at home and decorate the city in colorful marigolds. The city hosts festivals, costumed parades and candlelit vigils in honor of loved ones lost. Visit markets full of handmade treasures, and explore historic landmarks like the Santo Domingo Church and ancient Zapotec ruins at Monte Albán. The city is also a foodie paradise, offering traditional dishes like mole and tlayudas, a toasted tortilla covered with refried beans, cabbage, avocado, meat, Oaxaca cheese, and salsa. Home to mezcal, Oaxaca has many places to sip tequila's tastier cousin. Tour the Montelobos distillery or sip it poolside at The Hotel Parador de Alcala, an 18th-century mansion in the city's historic center.
The Berkshires
November in the Berkshires is ideal if you're looking for a slower pace surrounded by New England’s stunning fall foliage (for the best views head up to Mount Greylock, shown above). Located in western Massachusetts and part of the Appalachian Mountains, the Berkshires offers natural beauty plus antique shops, farm-to-table restaurants, and luxury spas. Explore the scenic trails and visit historic sites like Edith Wharton's home, Ventfort Hall Mansion and the Gilded Age Museum, which is just five minutes away from Life House, a charming stay in the town of Lenox (decor lovers will swoon).
Aspen, CO
You can still catch breathtaking fall views around the Rocky Mountains in early November, even as snow starts to blanket the mountain landscape. Popular trails like Rio Grande and Smuggler are quieter this time of year and make for a peaceful respite before the holiday rush. Known for its world-class ski resorts, Aspen becomes a winter wonderland as the ski (and après-ski) season kicks off in late November. Beyond the slopes, enjoy the town’s luxe hotels, sumptuous dining options like Mawa's Kitchen and Acquolina, and charming boutiques. Aspen also has an impressive arts scene, with galleries and music and film events around the area to enjoy.
Maui, HI
Visiting Maui in November is the perfect serene escape with fewer crowds and more affordable stays. Wailea’s Restaurant Week (Nov. 5-11) offers gourmet dining at a fraction of the cost, and the Made in Maui Festival on the first of the month provides the perfect opportunity to find unique Hawaiian souvenirs. Catch a sunrise at Haleakalā, pop by Maui's delicious food trucks, or relax under swaying palms. November also marks the start of whale watching season. Catch a glimpse of migrating humpback whales along the peaceful shores.
Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon in November offers the best blend of mild weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable prices. Explore the city’s landmarks, like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. November is also an excellent time to enjoy Lisbon’s vibrant café culture and sample traditional pastries like pastéis de nata. Experience local festivals and events, such as St. Martin’s Day on November 11, which celebrates the end of the harvest. Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect crowd-free autumn getaway.
Chiang Mai, Thailand
In November, Chiang Mai transforms into a magical city with its Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals. Thousands of floating lanterns light up the sky during Yi Peng, while candle-lit boats, or krathongs, glide down rivers as part of Loy Krathong, both coinciding with the full moon. The city enjoys dry days and highs in the mid-80s, making it perfect for exploring over 300 temples, including Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh. Escape to the peaceful Doi Inthanon National Park, home to Thailand’s highest peak, and after, head over to the bustling Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.
Key West, Florida
Catch the perfect Key West weather in November with warm temperatures and low humidity. Enjoy outdoor activities like snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, sailing, or strolling around this charming city. Stop by historical sites like Ernest Hemingway’s homeand the iconic Southernmost Point. November also brings fewer tourists and fun events like the Key West Film Festival (November 18-22) and the Annual Stone Crab Eating Contest on November 4. With stunning sunsets, fresh seafood, and a laid-back vibe, Key West in November is the tropical paradise calling your name.
Palm Springs, CA
The November temperatures in Palm Springs hover around 78 degrees, making it an ideal time to explore the area. Stay at the Saguaro Palm Springs (shown) for a colorful yet affordable option (under $200/night). Hike scenic trails in nearby Joshua Tree National Park or take a short drive to Borrego Springs for amazing stargazing under the clear desert skies. The city’s gorgeous mid-century architecture shines this time of year, as does its lively arts scene. Bring the girls for a spa trip and enjoy gourmet dining for a luxe desert retreat during the more comfortable fall season.
Canary Islands
The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, is a dreamy destination in November. Tenerife, the largest island, offers famous beaches and some of the best stargazing in the world. Explore the colonial architecture of La Laguna and La Orotava, or enjoy fresh seafood in the quiet fishing village of Garachico. The island’s volcanic interior provides stunning landscapes perfect for hiking, while Santa Cruz offers a taste of modern art and architecture. November is also ideal for whale watching, but make sure to seek tours with certifications, like Whale Wise Eco Tours, which use solar-powered boats.
New Zealand
November in New Zealand kicks off the beginning of spring, making it the perfect time to explore its natural beauty, from the vibrant green hills of Hobbiton to the dramatic fjords of Milford Sound to the big cities like Auckland and Queenstown. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and water sports, and wine tasting. Just a short ferry ride away from Auckland is Waiheke Island, known for its vineyards, beaches, and art galleries. Hike up Mount Eden too, anextinct volcano for stunning views of the city.
