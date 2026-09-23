This Passport-Free Island Is Your Next Destination Dupe

I’ve always been a fan of all-inclusive resorts. When I finally obtained my passport at the age of 26, I never looked back, hopping from country to country, from the crashing shores of Los Cabos to the stark Pitons of St. Lucia, soaking in bottomless mimosas and 24/7 room service, thinking, ‘How could life get any better?’

Until it didn’t.

It wasn’t until I found myself in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, one of the few Caribbean islands that doesn’t do all-inclusives, that I realized true adventure had eluded me. Through the absence of unlimited room service and alcoholic beverages, I found myself traversing the grand attractions of the island. I swapped overcrowded shores for exploration of the only tropical rainforest in the United States and trekked the colorful streets of Loíza.

Here’s why Puerto Rico should be your next island destination dupe.

Where to Stay Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Though Puerto Rican resorts and hotels lack the all-inclusive factor, the island replenishes it with sweet hints of luxury , experience, and breathtaking scenic views. If you’re searching for adventure with a splash of serenity, a check-in at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in the municipality of Río Grande should be first on your list. Poised at the tip of the island, the property offers multiple access points to Puerto Rico’s beaches, and convenience to must-do experiences including El Yunque, Old San Juan and more. Welcome yourself with a freshly made frozen coquito at the swim-up bar – ¡Arriba, abajo, al centro, y pa' dentro! – or put your hips to work at an actually very competitive game of mini-golf. If you’re feeling the true putt-putt spirit, head to one of the property’s 27 golf holes, or upgrade your guppy status as you snorkel or kayak with the island’s ocean life.

Leap into Nature in El Yunque National Forest Discover Puerto Rico The only tropical rainforest in the U.S. sits delicately on the Luquillo Mountains of eastern Puerto Rico and spans over 28 thousand acres, offering breathtaking views for visitors of all ages. Start with quiet sunrise hikes and bask in the aroma of native plants like Palo de Cera or Palo de Jazmín. As you ease your way back down, cool off with a cold plunge in Juan Diego Falls, or wait until nightfall to spot glistening stars and hear the beloved melody of the island’s native (and dare we say cutest) frog, the coquí.

Live in Color in Loíza Getty The Afro-Puerto Rican town of Loíza is rich in culture, leaving nothing unwanted to the eyes and ears of visitors. A stroll through the town will add a splash of color to your day as you absorb the color-block homes and admire the work of local artisans, including Afro-inspired vejigantes masks made from native coconut trees. Follow the coastline to be greeted with sandy shores and clear waters, and listen closely for the soft rhythmic booms of the drums. Put on your best skirt and speak in movement as you learn the traditional 17th‑century dance of the natives, bomba dancing, developed by enslaved Africans and their descendants on sugar plantations.

Retreat to Wellness at Las Ruinas Las Ruinas Experience wellness in a completely different form at Las Ruinas in the heart of Old San Juan. This adults-only restored Calle de la Cruz sanctuary includes state-of-the-art infrared and dry saunas, a steam room, cold plunge, thermal and saltwater pools, ideal for anyone looking to become one with the beauty of the island.

Get in Formation on a Cave Tubing Tour Tanama River Adventures Along the Tanama River, appreciate the natural formations of caves and swimming holes as you trek across the shrubbed forest and river, crossing coffee, banana, plantain, and orange plantations and fields (look, but don’t eat!). Adults and children as young as eight years old can enjoy rappelling, free jumping, and unlock their inner geologist with views of stalagmites, crystals, and ocean floor fossils on this Cave Tubing Tour .

Shine Bright on the Bioluminescent Bays Discover Puerto Rico If you’re more of a night owl, one of the best gems of Puerto Rico are its three signature Bioluminescent Bays . Mosquito Bay on the island of Vieques, Laguna Grande in Fajardo, and La Parguera in Lajas each offer unique ways to experience the eco-system phenomenon. Reflect (no pun intended) on microorganisms living in the deep blue with glass bottom kayaks, or feel like a glowstick as your cruise through glow-in-the-dark waters. A piece of paradise for any American looking to travel without a passport, or simply wanting to explore the beauty beyond the contiguous U.S., Puerto Rico is the hidden gem that shines brightly with culture, experience and celebration.

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