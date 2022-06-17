Add These 50 Weird Attractions To Your Travel Bucket List STAT
I don't know about you, but no matter what kind of vacation I'm going on, I have a foolproof order of activities: Get up, eat at a local cafe, walk around town, repeat. I love routine, but sometimes you want to spice it up! Before you embark on your summer travels, add these crazy attractions to your travelbucket list for some extra fun, no matter which state you're visiting.
flat lay photography of camera, book, and bag Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
- Alabama - Grab some burgers underneath a giant boulder at the Rattlesnake Saloon.
- Alaska - Experience Christmas every day at the Santa Claus House.
- Arizona - Enjoy some vintage pop culture at Bedrock City.
- Arkansas - See if you can glimpse the supernatural at the Gurdon Ghost Light.
- California - Immerse yourself in all the colors of the rainbow at The Mosaic Tile House.
- Colorado - Check out dinosaur bones at the Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry.
- Connecticut - Pretend you're Julia Roberts (and eat some delicious pizza) at Mystic Pizza.
- Delaware - Sip some beer while you check out the Steampunk Tree House.
- Florida - Walk on the maximalist side at the Whimzeyland Bowling Ball House.
- Georgia - Honor the King of Rock and Roll at the The Elvis Shrine Vault.
- Hawaii - Get lost in the World's Largest Maze.
- Idaho - Let gravity pull you uphill (yep, you read that right) at Gravity Hill.
- Illinois - Hang out with some goats at the Goat Tower of Windsor.
- Indiana - Get a taste of French art at the Providence Home Geode Grotto.
- Iowa - Your stomach will start grumbling when you see The World's Largest Popcorn Ball.
- Kansas - Step below the earth at The Big Well Museum.
- Kentucky - Take in 1970s architecture at the Futuro House.
- Louisiana - Learn some history at the Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum.
- Maine - Daydream about some scrambled eggs at the World's Largest Non-Stick Frying Pan.
- Maryland - Pretend you're in a storybook at the Ladew Topiary Gardens.
- Massachusetts - Get spooked at the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast.
- Michigan - Imagine the biggest pie ever at the World’s Largest Cherry Pie Pan.
- Minnesota - Smash a car or a house at Drive A Tank.
- Mississippi - See a rainbow of animals at the Frog Art Farm.
- Missouri - Navigate a transparent maze at the Glass Labyrinth.
- Montana - Go back to the 1800s at the Garnet Ghost Town, when you venture out from Brit's cabin of course ;).
- Nebraska - Get the whole fam hanging out together on One Of The World's Largest Porch Swing.
- Nevada - Check out some outdoor art at the Goldwell Open Air Museum.
- New Hampshire - Determine whether this NH couple was abducted by aliens at the Betty and Barney Hill Archive.
- New Jersey - Get a history lesson with the World War II Bunker At Cape May Point.
- New Mexico - Check out the largest pistachio ever at McGinn's Pistachio Tree Ranch.
- New York - See the world in a new way at the Kaatskill Kaleidoscope.
- North Carolina - Go back to your grade school band days at the V & E Simonetti Historic Tuba Collection.
- North Dakota - Make a new friend when you check out the jet-skiing Tommy the Turtle.
- Ohio - Light it up at the American Sign Museum.
- Oklahoma - Walk down memory lane at The Toy and Action Figure Museum.
- Oregon - Become well-read at Powell's City of Books.
- Pennsylvania - Get in the mood for some coffee (even if you can't drink it) at The Coffee Pot.
- Rhode Island - Explore beautiful homes when you check out the Newport Mansions.
- South Carolina - Glimpse a water tower that's affectionately called "The Giant Peach Butt" when you drive past The Peachoid.
- South Dakota - See some larger than life art at the Porter Sculpture Park.
- Tennessee - Get some kitchen decor inspo at the Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum.
- Texas - Learn about life and death at the Natural Museum Of Funeral History.
- Utah - Show off your love of Pixar at The "Up" House.
- Vermont - Take part in a ski lift tradition at the Tree Full of Bras.
- Virginia - Pretend to be a Brit when you visit Foamhenge.
- Washington - Take a step into a fantasy story at Afterglow Vista.
- West Virginia - Defy gravity and the laws of nature at The Mystery Hole.
- Wisconsin - Get your cheese on at the Mars Cheese Castle.
- Wyoming - Check out a mid-point between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at Two Ocean Pass.
- The 'Mamma Mia' Fangirl's Guide to Skopelos, Greece - Brit + Co ›
- 8 Spectacular Mountain Ranges You Need to Put on Your Bucket List ›
- Travel Coffee Table Books To Inspire Your Next Trip - Brit + Co ›
- The 10 Wonders of the World That Should Be on Every Traveler's ... ›
- 12 Beauty Boutiques to Add to Your Travel Bucket List - Brit + Co ›
- 50 of the Best Indie Bookstores to Add to Your Travel Bucket List ... ›
- 20 Bucket List Travel Destinations for Animal Lovers - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!