Emma Watson's Favorite Tubing Mascara, Plus Others As Little As $5
If there's one thing about me, it's that I am an Emma Watson stan. Aside from the fact that Hermione Granger basically changed my life, Emma continually champions women's rights, education, and is just an all-around lovely person. Since her last onscreen acting gig (Greta Gerwig's Little Women in 2019, in case you were wondering), we've seen the actress-turned-entrepreneur do press for her new family gin brand, show up to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and most recently, take part in Vogue's "In The Bag" YouTube series, showing off her favorite books, as well as beauty products like her tubing mascara, which, completely unrelated to the actress' love for it, has recently gone TikTok viral.
"I've been wearing tubular mascara for years," she says in the video. "I love them because they come off with hot water so when I shower, I don't have to use a makeup remover or anything like that and it's kind of more gentle on your eyes."
Considering my regular mascara is always getting in my eyes (like, every day) that definitely sounds like something I might need to add to my cart.
What does a tubing mascara do?
Instead of painting your lashes, tubing mascara creates tiny polymer tubes around each of your lashes. This also means that it doesn't run, smear, or flake the way that regular mascara can! Instead of needing strong makeup removing products and techniques that tug at your lashes, all you need is water to remove tubing mascara. Because of the formation of the individual tubes, it may look like your lashes are coming off, but they're not!
What are the benefits to tubing mascara?
Since tubing mascara doesn't flake or smear, it won't clog your pores or flake off onto your under eye concealer like regular mascara. That means it's better for your eyes — and the skin around them — in the long run.
Is tubing mascara better than regular mascara?
The fact that you only need water to remove tubing mascara makes it way easier to work with, and might save you money on makeup remover too! That, in addition to the fact you don't have to tug at your lashes to remove the mascara, makes tubing mascara a much gentler option for your makeup routine.
The Best Tubing Mascaras To Buy
Trish McEvoy High Volume Tubular Mascara Jet Black ($34)
I had to start with the tubing mascara Emma Watson uses in the video! This pick is paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalates-free, and since it features a precise volumizing brush, it's able to make all your lashes more lush from root to tip.
Thrive Causemetics® Liquid Lash™ Extensions Mascara ($25)
This bestselling product lengthens *and* makes your lashes look healthier, which sounds like an all-around win if you ask me. Not to mention that it's dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and approved!
Beauty Pie Wrap Star™ Tubing Mascara ($13, was $30)
This glossy, smudge-proof tubing mascara brings the drama with both length and curl. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, but it's also fragrance-free, which makes it great for sensitive eyes!
MERIT Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara ($26)
Look wide awake (whether you've had your coffee or not) with this lengthening + defining mascara. The Rice Bran Wax makes your lashes look longer and more defined, and the tubular mascara formula won't leave behind any clumps.
Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes! Tubing Mascara ($5)
Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara ($13)
You'll get 16 hours of wear (plus lifted and longer-looking lashes) from this tubing mascara. Plus, shea butter and castor seed oil condition and hydrate.
tarte tartelette™ Tubing Mascara ($25)
This tubing mascara does it all: lengthening, lifting, volumizing, all for up to 24 hours. Plus, it comes in a super cute purple tube.
Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula ($25)
Survive all your rom-com worthy dances in the rain with this tubing mascara that works just as effectively on short lashes as it does long ones.
Are you going to try tubing mascara? Let us know the craziest beauty trend you've ever tried on Facebook!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!