Emma Watson Is Finally Returning To Our Screens
If Emma Watson's involved in a project, we're there. Whether it's starring in a slew of mega-successful films or directing an ad for Prada, everything the actress and director touches feels like magic. (That wasn't supposed to be a Harry Potter pun...but we might as well go with it). Her latest venture is a gin company with her younger brother Alex, but in an interview with Financial Times, she also revealed that she has plans to act again.
"I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do," she says in the interview. "It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more."
Watson already has a film in the works, and if everything goes according to plan, she'll start shooting early next year! We'll take two tickets, please.
Aside from whatever Hollywood plans Watson has up her sleeve, she's also a shareholder in Renais Gin, a business that was founded by her brother Alex and celebrates their family history, as well as the place they grew up. In addition to the more formal side of the biz, she's also overseen the creative direction to ensure that the vision represents their family well. The gin (which is currently only available in the UK and Europe) features flavors of citrus, juniper, spices, and floral notes, plus a hint of sweetness as well.
What Else Has Emma Watson Been Up To?
The last time we saw Emma Watson on the big screen was in 2019's Little Women, but she's been keeping herself busy. Watson wrote, directed, and narrated the Prada Paradoxe campaign, highlighting the complexities of womanhood — and humanity in general. She took part in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max and was featured on the cover of Wonderland's Autumn/Fall 2022 issue. Oh, she's also one of the celebs who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
This fall, she's headed to Oxford University to complete an MA in creative writing.
Lead image via Joe Maher / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!