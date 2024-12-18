This Two-Ingredient Snack From Publix Is The “Bougie” Holiday Appetizer You Need To Try
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Since moving from downtown Atlanta, I've been sad about not having a convenient commute to Whole Foods or Trader Joe's anymore. To circumvent my lack of access to them, I've been making frequent trips to Publix. It's been one of my go-to grocery stores lately because it has some of the freshest produce and incredible deli selections I've tasted.
Whether my fiancé and I are looking for inexpensive parmesan cheese or pasta salad that doesn't skimp on quality, Publix truly has everything we need! But, I've recently discovered the most amazing appetizer that cost me less than $15 — and I can't wait to share it with everyone who may not have the patience (or know how) to make a delicious charcuterie board yet. With just two ingredients, you can make an easy holiday appetizer that's totally giving bougie! Here's how!
Here's the inexpensive, luxe appetizer from Publix that'll fill your fancy snack needs!
Jasmine Williams
1. Firehook Baked Crackers
My childhood was filled with eating saltine crackers with soup whether I had a viral cold or upset stomach, but I've been looking for something that feels elevated. The problem is that I can be picky about the taste and texture of what I eat. But surprisingly these Firehook Baked Crackers have passed both tests!
They're super crisp and don't have an overwhelming sea salt taste, which makes my taste buds happy. They're also sturdy unlike some flimsy snacks I've tried. This is important because I knew I wanted to pair them with a tasty dip or spread. I just didn't know which until I took a chance on a new brand.
P.S. It does contain wheat, so steer clear if you're allergic to it!
Jasmine Williams
2. Alouette Garlic & Herbs, Soft Spreadable
This soft spreadable has all the makings of what I imagine bliss to taste like. I know you're thinking, "But it's garlic & herbs," — but this is what my uninterrupted staycation desires consist of! It's flavorful, yet somehow manages to remain lightweight...which is honestly rare with spreads. However, this gluten-free option will make you see stars.
A Tasty Two-Ingredient Luxe Appetizer
Jasmine Williams
Okay, don't judge me...I had to dig in before I snapped a pic. Sorry, but my camera doesn't eat first!
In short, I stand by this quick and inexpensive luxe appetizer from Publix. It's helping me to remember to eat when I'm in the thick of working and caring for a busy toddler. It doesn't require a ton of prep time either. In less than two minutes you'll be tasting a delicious blend of sea salt, garlic, and herbs!
If you're hosting this holiday season, you can delicately arrange this duo on a tray, with the garlic spread dolloped in the middle and the crackers beautifully fanning out around it. However, this is my preferred method of eating it: getting the crackers and dip on my plate as quickly as possible so I can eat it even faster.
Happy snacking!
Follow us on Pinterest for more fun appetizer ideas!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.