How To Make The Viral Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte Recipe
Apparently I’ve been living under a rock, because I didn’t know Whole Foods had a coffee bar. After seeing their Brown Butter Cookie Latte on my TikTok scroll no less than probably 50 times, I was equally shocked and excited to learn that you can get Whole Foods espresso on-the-go. The iced latte went ballistically viral because its price rivals that of Starbucks or your local spot by a couple dollars – a true win in times of shrinkflation. I’m *all for* grubbing on a budget, so the drink (though I have yet to try it) is already Meredith-approved.
What does the Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte taste like?
Though cheap, is the Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte *actually* yummy? The internet is divided. While others are saying it’s way too sweet, some report that it tastes like… nothing. This discrepancy could be attributed to the fact that no two Whole Foods stores are the same (at least in my experience), and the baristas could be making the latte differently across states. Nonetheless, I’ve landed on a very important inside scoop from one of the Whole Foods latte-makers themselves!
What's actually in the Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte?
TikTok user and Whole Foods barista, Madeline, recently spilled the beans (ha!) on what *exactly* goes into the Brown Butter Cookie Latte – and it’s hilariously easy to make at home. Contrary to what you’d think, the latte doesn’t actually have brown butter in it. It’s crafted from a mix of pumpkin and caramel syrup that work together for that deliciously buttery taste. Who would’ve thought? Not I.
She details that Whole Foods coffee bars use the 1883 Maison Routin brand of syrups to make their drinks. Of the fantastic flavors they offer (pistachio! Lychee! blueberry muffin!), the pumpkin spice and caramel syrups can be purchased online for around $9 each. From there, you can be on your way to Brown Butter Cookie Latte heaven.
How To Make The Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte At Home
Ingredients:
- 1-2 espresso shots
- 8 oz cold milk, of your choice
- 1 handful of ice
- 2 pumps pumpkin spice syrup
- 1 pump caramel syrup (Some reports differ, but the ratio of syrup to make the heralded latte is 2 pumps of pumpkin spice to one pump caramel. If you like your latte on the sweeter side, you can double the amount – or play around with different numbers of pumps.)
Directions:
- Using an at-home espresso machine, moka pot, or Aeropress (basically any device that can make strong coffee), pull 1-2 shots of espresso into a small cup.
- While your espresso is pouring, mix the syrup and cold milk together in a tall glass.
- Once finished, pour your espresso shots into the tall glass and stir.
- Top off with ice, and your latte is complete!
Lead image via Whole Foods / TikTok
