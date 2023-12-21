We've been all about travel this summer, with so many members of our team finally getting to hit the road after a long break from international exploration. Even for those of us who aren't traveling, we've been journeying the globe from the comfort of our kitchens — especially with French recipes like ratatouille and Parisian crepes. This vegan baked brie recipe is our latest obsession. Authored by Hannah Sunderani, founder of the Two Spoons blog, this take on baked brie is fully plant-based. Whether you're vegan or unable to eat dairy, it's a fantastic alternative to traditional brie. We'll let Hannah take it from here!
This baked brie is rich, creamy, and garlicky. I love serving this luxurious cheese when entertaining in the cold winter months to soothe the soul. Tuck into this warming dish with fresh baguette or crackers and a glass of red wine.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 6 cloves garlic, divided
- 1½ cups water
- ¼ cup tapioca powder
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1½ teaspoons fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon white miso
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
Image via Two Spoons Cookbook
Directions:
- Place the cashews in a small bowl and add boiling water to cover. Soak for 1 hour, then drain. (Alternatively, soak the cashews in room-temperature water to cover for at least 6 hours or overnight, then drain.)
- Preheat the oven to 350°F(180°C).
- Chop 3 cloves of the garlic and add to a high-speed blender along with the cashews, water, tapioca powder, tahini, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, salt, and miso. Blend on medium-high speed until smooth, about 1 minute.
- Pour the cheese mixture into a 7½ x 2-inch round brie baking dish. Thinly slice the remaining 3 garlic cloves and arrange them on top of the cheese. Sprinkle with the thyme. Bake, uncovered, until the cheese has formed a skin on the top and is lightly brown around the edges, 25 minutes.
Storage:
