Snoopy and the Peanuts gang never fail to bring a smile, no matter your age. If you’re shopping for the Snoopy-obsessed this holiday season, we’ve gathered up 10 of the cutest Snoopy gifts you can give. From cozy Snoopy plushes to Peanuts-approved kitchen tools, these finds are sure to be a huge hit.

Scroll on to shop 10 heartwarming Snoopy gifts that are perfect for the holidays!

Bombas Peanuts x Bombas Adult Calf Socks Keep your feet nice and cozy with these Snoopy socks. They're made with "supremely soft" yarns and plenty of arch support to ensure every step is comfy as can be. Aside from the adorable Snoopy and Woodstock duo design, you can shop two more colorways to suit your personal style.

Warmies Snoopy Warmies This is no ordinary Snoopy plush. It's actually filled with natural grains that can be heated up in the microwave (and hold heat up to an hour) for a calming cuddle. This little guy is also subtly weighted and scented with real lavender to soothe further. This version of Snoopy would make such a thoughtful gift for anyone that deals with anxiety, insomnia, or cramps so they can find some relief. What's more is Warmies has an entire Peanuts collection stocked with even more characters!

Igloo Igloo Snoopy Disco Party Travel Mug You can now lug around your water in Snoopy style, thanks to this double-wall vacuum-insulated travel mug. The leak-resistant straw and lid combined with the sturdy side handle provides peace of mind against pesky spills. It'll retain the temperature of its contents with expert ease, so your drink always stays cold. Plus, you're getting major style points every time you sip from the retro-inspired Snoopy disco design and Woodstock straw topper.

Ulta Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Big Sleepy Snoopy Compact Who knew Snoopy could put a stop to acne spots? These pimple patches are packed with hydrocolloid that help reduce the appearance of breakout-induced inflammation and pull out impurities. The set comes with 32 patches in small Snoopy and star shapes, plus a sweet holiday-themed carrying case for on-the-go touch-ups.

Urban Outfitters Peanuts Mr. Maria Snoopy Character Light This small silicone Snoopy light makes a great companion to cozy up your bedside or desk space. Standing a little over 4 inches tall, he emits a warm glow anywhere you wish to place him. He also comes with a battery so you won't have to worry about buying one separately if he's already on your to-gift list.

American Eagle American Eagle Cotton Canvas Snoopy Bow Tote Bag American Eagle's Peanuts collection is packed with charming Snoopy finds like pajamas and socks, but we just have to recommend this tote bag first because it's right on-trend for this season. The durable canvas material is embroidered with Snoopy wearing a bow for added flair. Plus, it's got a small metal ring so your giftee can customize their look with bag charms.

Ulta Ulta Beauty Collection x Peanuts Vault Got a Snoopy-loving beauty fan on your list? This limited-edition vault from Ulta includes three separate eyeshadow palettes, a liquid blush set, a lip balm set, a freckle pen set, plus a small collection of Snoopy stickers to round out their routine. You could even easily split up the contents to gift several recipients (and keep one component for yourself).

Williams-Sonoma Peanuts x Dash Holiday Waffle MultiMaker Mini System Breakfast just got so much more festive with this Snoopy waffle maker. It comes with three different plated designs, Doghouse Snoopy, Snoopy Wreath and Winter Woodstock, so your giftee can choose their own culinary adventure. The interchangeable plates are also non-stick and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup after all is said and done.

Igloo Igloo Snoopy Disco Party Little Playmate Cooler From camping trips to tailgates, the Snoopy lover in your life will want to bring this little cooler everywhere. It has a 7-quart capacity for stowing away canned drinks and food essentials with ease. The lid secures tightly to prevent the chances of spills, plus the handle is sturdy enough to withstand years and years of carrying. More importantly is the cheerful Snoopy disco artwork on the top half that invites you to get in on the party and boogie down.

Urban Outfitters Peanuts Snoopy Tennis Washed Dad Hat This hat is perfect for adding a dash of Snoopy energy to everyday outfits. The washed cotton material is cute and comfy and comes with an adjustable strap for the ideal fit. The tiny Snoopy on it is playing tennis, so this pick would even be great for the racket sports fan in your life.

