11 Fun Holiday Sweaters That Give Your Ugly Christmas Sweaters A Run For Their Money
As much as I love an ugly Christmas sweater party, a small part of me still cringes at just how wacky they can be. There's a very fine line between 'ugly Christmas sweater' and 'playful holiday get-up' – but I think these fun holiday sweaters strike the perfect balance of the two. They're all colorful, festive, and so much fun to wear to any and every holiday get-together you've got going this year.
Scroll on for our favorite fun holiday sweaters for every party!
Anthropologie
1. The Violette Short-Sleeve Tinsel Sweater by Maeve
With 'tinsel' literally in this sweater's name, you'll be making a shiny statement wherever you wear this piece. It also comes in silver, gold, navy blue, and brown to suit your personal holiday style.
Abercrombie & Fitch
2. The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater
This femme 'fit boasts a bow that's reminiscent of holiday gifts and all things merry. It only helps that this sweater is super soft to the touch!
Urban Outfitters
3. Out From Under Catching Feelings Fairisle Print Cropped Pullover
This sweet holiday sweater has an adorable reindeer design along the front, so it's instantly going to fit in for any holiday party. You can also snag the pair of matching shorts to complete the coziness if you'd rather stay in.
Urban Outfitters
4. BDG Stella Star Graphic Oversized Pullover Sweater
With this sweater, you'll literally be a star. The color palette challenges holiday tradition in the best way, though you could totally make it a better fit for a party with a black mini skirt, tights, and metallic boots.
Anthropologie
5. Maeve Faux-Fur Collar Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Oh, so fancy! This cardi's collar is lined with faux fur to make it feel ultra-luxe. Layer it over your best party dress, and voila!
Nordstrom
6. ASTR the Label Velvet Bow Cardigan
Bring on more bows, please! This tie-up cardigan secures with two oversized velvet bows that speak to the holiday season flawlessly.
Gap Factory
7. Gap Factory Peanuts Relaxed Gap Logo Sweatshirt
Snoopy is truly a holiday icon, especially in his dramatic puffer jacket. Don the famous dog on this cozy sweatshirt – it's so much cuter than an ugly Christmas sweater, plus you'll earn mega compliments (everyone loves Snoop!) wearing it.
Free People
8. Free People Festive Frost Sweater
This fuzzy sweater is downright festive, thanks to the traditional stripes across the top half. We love it because it still leans very 'holiday,' but isn't explicitly so, since the color palette isn't just reds and greens.
Nordstrom
9. Vinyl Icons Martini Embellished Off The Shoulder Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt
Espresso martinis are a hallmark of the holiday season, and you simply can't change our minds on that. Get playful with your holiday sweater selection with this design that evokes a happy hour at any time of day, especially on a holiday break away from school or work!
Free People
10. We The Free Flower Patch Sweater
You'll be able to get a lot of wear out of this sweet red sweater around the holidays! The slouchy fit is ideal for pairing with even more winter layers to stay warm.
American Eagle
11. American Eagle Whoa So Soft Oversized Grinch Holiday Sweater
With Christmas' favorite villain on it, this super-soft sweater will always be in style around the holidays.
