12 Ugly Christmas Sweater DIYs For Your Most Festive December Yet
There is nothing quite like walking into an ugly Christmas sweater party and realizing that you've successfully worn the craziest sweater there! And we are here to make sure that you have the coolest DIY sweater around. From upgrading pullovers you already own to adding pearls and pom-poms to your favorite sweaters, we've got a bunch of different ideas for making the holiday season cozier.
Pom-Pom Anthro Sweater Hack
The best part about this DIY sweater is that you have total control over how "ugly" you want to make it. Use pom poms of all different colors for an extra festive look, or stick to the same color scheme for something a little bit more chic.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Leggings
Grab a sweater that's been sitting in your dresser for the last few seasons and give it an almost-unbelievable upgrade. Not only will you finally get use out of a piece that you don't often wear, but you'll get a new item of clothing too.
Ugly Sweater Dress
Transform an old dress into one of these hilarious outfits that could definitely get you into a Halloween party next year. Since it's a dress instead of the usual sweater and jeans, it'll make you stand out!
Ugly Christmas Tree Sweater
This unique take on an ugly Christmas sweater is perfect for holiday parties, holiday shopping, and more! Wear it with jeans and heeled boots or a midi skirt that matches one of the tree colors.
Ugly Sweater Onesie
All you need is a couple of Santa-approved onesies to turn your cocktail party into a pajama party. With a bit of hot glue, some ribbon, and a patch or two, you'll turn something boring into something that will get everyone to ask, "Where did you buy that?!"
DIY Tacky Holiday Sweater
You'll get lots of wear out of this sweater that's just as cute as it is festive. It's tame enough to wear with jeans to the mall, but you can still pair it with crazy pajama pants for all of your ugly sweater parties.
No-Sew Ugly Sweater Slipper Socks
Your toes need to be cozy too! Turn a pair of regular socks (preferably red or green) into totally festive ones with supplies that you might already have in your house. These babies make great, easy gifts if you have any white elephant gift exchanges coming up.
Sweater Elbow Patches
The great thing about elbow patches is that they add character to a simple sweater without feeling like overkill. You can add Christmas trees, reindeer, or snowmen for just a touch of holiday cheer.
Cozy Sweater Mittens
If you have old sweaters that are torn or have holes in them, wear them as a pair of mittens instead. It's a lot easier to make these than it looks, and you'll be able to wear them all season long. Goodbye, cold fingers!
Plaid Tassel Sweater
Dress up an old sweater with some black lace and tassels for an easy upgrade. You'll be able to go from work mode to party mode without having to do a quick change in the bathroom.
Advent Calendar Sweater
Why have an advent calendar on your mantel when you could wear one instead? With this DIY, you can actually fit tiny treats in the pockets and that is definitely the most important part about it.
DIY Pearl Studded Turtleneck
Pair this sweater with satin trousers for an eye-catching look that you'll wear every year! Since you'll be using glue to attach the pearls, consider swapping the pearls for miniature ornaments or red and green beads.
