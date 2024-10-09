Vanilla Bean Paste Is The One Ingredient Your Cupcakes Are Missing
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
There is something about baking that's so calming — which is why so many people tend to hone in and craft the skill so often. Well, that, and the fact that you typically get a reward in the form of a delicious sweet treat at the end, as a result of your hard work. And one of the most satisfying treats to bake? Cupcakes.
Cupcakes are one of the most classic desserts, simply because they’re pretty easy to make, super versatile, and mouth-watering nearly every time (boxed mix or not!). When you make a lot of cupcakes though, either for celebrations or as a hobby, you tend to learn the tips in tricks — and these can really take your cupcakes to the next level. I've picked up that you should always bring your ingredients to room temperature, not over-mix everything, and to definitely use vanilla bean paste instead of vanilla extract. If you haven’t committed to that last baking tip yet, then you’re about to upgrade your cupcakes in a whole new and tasty way.
What Is Vanilla Bean Paste?
Kaboompics.com
Vanilla bean paste is essentially a more concentrated version of vanilla. Because it’s a paste, it has a thicker consistency than vanilla extract, which is a liquid. When you use vanilla bean paste you can see specks of a dark color — those are vanilla bean seeds. This allows for a more intense flavor of vanilla in your baked goods.Pure vanilla extract is made from soaked vanilla beans in water and ethyl alcohol (vanilla bean paste may have traces of vanilla extract, but you can opt for alcohol-free ones — like the one Trader Joe’s carries!). This lends to a milder flavor, usually found in simple cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. If you do go this route, make sure to opt for pure vanilla extract for optimal flavor and less ingredients mixed within it.
Why You Should Use Vanilla Bean Paste In Cupcakes
Los Muertos Crew
Vanilla acts as an enhancer in many baker kitchens because it allows for floral notes and a sweet aroma to come through the dessert. Due to the fact that vanilla bean paste has a more concentrated flavor, it offers your baked goods a much more robust taste — exactly what you want for your desserts! Instead of a muted flavor, you're sure to get better, bolder cupcakes with this trick!
Christina Polupanova
Trust us, it’s a game changer — especially for vanilla cupcakes, which don’t rely on many other ingredients for flavor other than, well, vanilla. Cake loafs, cheesecakes, cookies, and cinnamon rolls are all examples of recipes that would benefit from using the paste instead. Vanilla bean paste can easily be substituted in any baked good that calls for vanilla extract with a one to one ratio.
Amazon
Despite it not being used as frequently in recipes as vanilla extract is, vanilla bean paste is not hard to track down. You can easily find it in your local grocery store or certain online retailers (and, in some cases, it’s actually more affordable than the vanilla extract version). When you switch to vanilla bean paste you’ll never go back — and neither will your friends, because they will never stop asking you to bake them something.
Shop Vanilla Bean Paste Here!
Amazon
Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Bean Paste
Looking for more cooking inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.