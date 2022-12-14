We're In Peppermint Chocolate Heaven With This Vegan Holiday Snack
Peppermint and chocolate undoubtedly make the perfect pair for the holiday season. It's the rich, sweet flavor found in our fave seasonal Starbucks mocha order, the sweet scents of Christmas candles and what completes this delicious peppermint dessert for the wintertime. This vegan peppermint chocolate recipe is a prime choice for homemade candy when celebrating with friends and family this time of year. A light crust with thick peppermint-infused filling topped with a decadent layer of dark vegan chocolate will keep everyone going back for more and more. It's super quick to make and can be stored in the fridge for a while for easy access. Make this treat with a seasonal cocktail in hand, and let's get to snacking!
What You Need To Make Vegan Peppermint Chocolate
For the crust:
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pink salt
- 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
For the peppermint filling:
- 1 cup coconut butter
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
For the dark chocolate topping:
- 9 ounces vegan dark chocolate chips (about 2 cups)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
How To Make Vegan Peppermint Chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8x8 inch baking dish with parchment paper and set aside.
- Start with the crust. In a small mixing bowl, add in the almond flour, cocoa powder, and salt and mix until it looks uniform. Stir in the melted coconut oil and maple syrup until the batter comes together. Using your hands, gently spread the crust over the top of the parchment paper in the baking dish, going all the way to the edges. If the crust is sticking, use a bit of water on your hands to help spread it evenly. Bake the crust in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let it cool completely.
- While the crust is baking, mix together the peppermint filling ingredients in a separate mixing bowl. If the coconut butter is hard and flaky, melt it gently over low heat in a small saucepan until just melted, then combine it with the remaining ingredients. It should come together easily but not be overly drippy or with too many lumps in it. Pour the peppermint filling over the completely cooled crust, then place the entire dish in the freezer to set (about 10-15 minutes).
- Next, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a saucepan or pot over low heat until just melted. Remove the dish from the freezer and top the peppermint filling with the dark chocolate, then place back in the freezer to set the topping, for about 20 minutes.
- Cut the bars into 16 pieces and serve immediately. They should be stored in the freezer or refrigerator for the best results. If the bars are very hard, run sharp knife under hot water for 30 seconds, dry it off, then cut the bars.
Recipe development and photography by Sarah Anderson.
