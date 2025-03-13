We Just Got A First Look At Dakota Johnson In 'Verity' — See The "Crazy" Leak!

Um, we already knew that Dakota Johnson was starring as Lowen in Colleen Hoover's Verity (what a great casting choice!) but I totally wasn't expecting to open my phone and see a video of Dakota in the middle of New York City...covered in blood. It was even more shocking than seeing that crazy The Summer I Turned Pretty leak that's not in the books! And if this Verity movie leak proves anything, it's that this movie is going to be just as insane as the book — if not more.

We got our first look at Dakota Johnson as Lowen when she walked around New York City in burnt orange trousers, a beige top, and a gray coat. But there's one accessory that low-key makes my stomach turn: a splatter of blood on her face.

But it's going to make for one great movie scene.

In this extended leak from @mickmicknyc on TikTok, Lowen's taking a stroll through Manhattan when a car accident with a biker covers her (and a few very-expressive extras) in blood. The movie nerd in me immediately clocked that the camera does a 360 around Dakota as she looks at the accident, and I LOVE a 360 so I'm excited to see this in the final movie! Especially if the composer gives us some incredible music!

We also see Josh Hartnett's Jeremy approach her and make sure she's okay before the leave the scene.

"This is exactly how I pictured it," says one TikTok user in the comments, while another adds, "I actually forgot this is how the book started with how crazy the rest of the book was."

"The way I just screamed ahhhh I’m so excitedddddddddd," a third user says. I cannot wait!

