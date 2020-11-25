30+ POC-Owned Businesses to Shop This Holiday
There are a few silver linings to come out of 2020 and the heightened awareness of the inequities and lack of opportunities for people of color (in life and in business) is definitely one of them. As we close out the year and celebrate a smaller holiday this season, we're rounding up some of our favorite POC-owned businesses to support this year. From fashion to home to beauty and books, these brands are bringing about change with a unique and inclusive perspective on what is beautiful.
Jade Purple Brown Prints ($75+)
NYC artist Jade Purple Brown is known for her super vibrant colors and positive messaging (making her the perfect collaborator for Drew Barrymore's new beauty campaign). Check out her prints like this fun Just Do It print and her book Words to Live By, chock-full of her colorful illustrations.
Golde Pure Matcha Kits ($32)
Give the gift of matcha, made with 100% pure green tea leaves from Uji, Japan. CEO Trinity Mouzon Wofford, with her business and life partner Issey, launched Golde from her apartment at age 23 and a few years in Golde is a profitable brand with partnerships with Sephora, Urban Outfitters, Goop, and The Wing.
SubSahara Aurelia Woven Vase in Rainbow ($67)
Senegalese-born, Missouri-based founder Sofi Seck created Expedition SubSahara, a shop of colorful hand-woven baskets and accessories, as a way to serve her larger mission to build a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) school for girls in Senegal, West Africa.
Tamra Ayurvedic Copper Water Bottle ($55)
Designed by theFFS, the brainchild of design and sister duo Cheryl and Donna Freeman, this water bottle was inspired by the Ayurvedic practice of tamra jal - or, storing water in copper vessels. (Natural copper is believed to help neutralize toxins as it ionizes and balances the pH of water.) But also, those tassels!
Fanm Djanm JAZZ N BLUES Headwrap ($38)
These stunning headwraps are just some of the beautiful things you'll find at Fanm and Djanm, founded by designer Paola Mathe.
YOWIE Cobalt Color-blocked Bowl ($11 each)
This Philly-based home shop offers a curated collection of goods from founder Shannon Maldonado's friends, independent artists, and designers.
Jane Dottie Cinderella Satin Scrunchies ($12)
For stocking stuffers, check out Jane Dottie, founded by Tatyana Alanis, for handmade scrunchies in vintage satin and corduroy.
Adeigbo is one of our favorite textile designers with a pretty cool startup story. Check out her accessories like this Cartoon Leopard Headband ($95), as well as fashion and face masks.
Auvere 22-karat Heartbeat Ring ($450)
Find stunning (and rare) 22- and 24-karat gold jewelry designed by co-founder Gina Feldman Love.
Meena Harris, lawyer, activist, and niece of VP-elect Kamala Harris, founded the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign to bring awareness to interconnected social causes. Products like the Phenomenal Woman Tee ($35) support causes like Black Futures Lab, Families Belong Together, Native Voices Rising and more.
Warren Steven Scott Salish Chandelier Earrings ($70)
Toronto-based designer Warren Steven Scott, a member of the Nlaka'pamux Nation, designs statement chandelier earrings like these in acrylic and sterling silver.
Shop Bossy's holiday bestsellers for sales and cool stocking stuffer ideas. Bossy Founder Aisha's mission has been to empower women to look, feel, and do good while also using cruelty-free products, all Leaping Bunny certified. Bossy sales support charities like Girls Inc., Women at Risk International Foundation, and Female Founder Collective.
EMME Split-Shot Face Mask in Grey ($35)
You might remember the breathtaking designs of EMME founder Korina Emmerich from Project Runway. Her colorful work reflects her Indigenous heritage stemming from The Coast Salish Territory, Puyallup tribe. She is based in Brooklyn, NY.
Amina Mucciolo, founder of Studio Mucci and self-described "human rainbow," is someone to follow for color and life inspiration. Find her designs, like this Maureen print, at A Rainbow in Your Cloud.
Oma Cuban Link Collection ($59+)
NY fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe saw a need for more brands to represent people of color. Enter Oma. These gorgeous gold jewelry designs are the result of a brand that challenges homogenous industry standards, while creating stunning and affordable pieces for all of us.
Philly-based Harriett's Bookshop, named for historical heroine Harriett Tubman, celebrates women authors, women artists, and women activists.
Little & Lit Subscription Box ($38/month)
Little & Lit, founded by Tulsa-based bookstore owner Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, delivers a curated selection of diverse children's books straight to your door. "When telling folks about the lack of diversity in children's books, I would often run into people who would agree, but relegate the need for diverse text to children of color," says Asamoa-Caesar. "So then it also became important for me to amplify the need for diverse children's books for all children, including white children."
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket - Patina Pixel Fade ($179)
These modern blankets designed by Northern Cheyenne artist, Jordan Ann Craig (see our Creative Crush) are washable, lightweight and cozy all at the same time -- perfect for fall camping or just boozy nights out in the backyard.
For when you're ready to really gift yourself, check out Brother Vellies for splurge-worthy bags and shoes, like the Wilson Loafer in Linen ($615).
Sincerely Tommy Cheetah Print Bag ($120)
This Brooklyn-based lifestyle store (with coffee bar) offers up emerging womenswear brands and its own label. Cheetah print bag, anyone?
Soil to Studio Eli Printed Linen Pillow Cover ($88)
Soil to Studio is a Brooklyn-based textile design studio from founder Swati Bansal, who was born and raised in the small town of Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. Find so-pretty handmade and block-printed linen goods.
Klur Immersion Serum Concentrate ($70)
Lesley Thornton, a licensed aesthetician, founded Klur as a way to bring clean, ethical, and inclusive beauty to the masses and we're all over it.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($36)
Nancy Twine,is the youngest African-American to launch a product line at Sephora. Her clean hair product line is cruelty-free and safe for color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair.
This marketplace for Black artisans is a response to the damaging effects harmful ingredients and practices have had on the Black community. Find toxic-free brands like HunnyBunny Sweet & Salty Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub ($20) to add to your holiday list.
Mischo Nail Lacquer ($20)
While pregnant with her son, Mischo founder Kitiya Mischo King sought out polish that wouldn't harm her or her little one and *still* had great color. But to no avail. With a degree in chemistry and licenses in cosmetology, esthetics, and makeup artistry, Kitiya created Mischo, 10-free nail lacquer (code for no formaldehyde, parabens and all the harmful chems that come in standard polishes), designed in beautiful rich colors.
FOLKUS Wrapping Paper ($15)
Give your holiday gifts an artistic flair with these richly designed wrapping papers inspired by "the BLACK aesthetic and experience."
Olivia J Ruby Knee High Socks ($9)
Founded by Shae Jones, Olivia J cotton and wool knee high socks for littles (check out the fall/winter line) actually stay up and are the sweetest!
Dear Sunday Candles ($18)
The perfect holiday gift for besties and boyfriends, these soy-based candles (like Finer Things, an earthy mix of fresh lavender, geranium and warm mahogany) are just the thing to take them through the season.
For those still reeling from the 2020 election, there's this "Voter Babe" 18k Gold-Plated Necklace ($35) from Brownie Points for You, founded by Rinny Perkins.
Tackusannu Senegal Round Leather Purse ($60)
This beautiful handmade purse was inspired by the classical French market basket bag and made by female artisans in Senegal. Tackusannu Senegal was founded by Bronx-based Jasz, who would receive gifts from relatives traveling to Senegal, and Cheikh Biaye, who was born and raised in Senegal.
Major's Project Pop Organic Kettle Corn ($32/2-pack)
Founder Chauniqua Major-Louis, AKA "Major," launched this organic, non-GMO vegan kettle corn in 2014 and it's become a sensation ever since.
ComfortLA is the brainchild of actor-turned-chef Jeremy McBryde and business strategist Mark E. Walker. What we love about the LA-based soul food restaurant is that it's all about building community. "It's the feeling of being at your favorite relative's house for dinner," they say. Here's some of their best hot sauce to give to someone or yourself!
Trade Street Jam Co Signature Trio Gift Set ($42)
Trade Street Jam Co. is a Brooklyn-based small batch jam company founded by Ashley Rouse, a former chef. Her clean-tasting vegan jams are low in sugar and great to toss in craft cocktails, BBQ sauces, glazes for meats or vegetables, baked goods, and more! Try this trio of their bestselling favorites, including Blueberry Basil Smash.
