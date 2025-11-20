8 Vintage Cocktails That Deserve a Modern Comeback

Nowadays, spicy margaritas are all the rage, and espresso martinis have made a comeback. But somewhere along the way, once-popular cocktails like the Grasshopper, the Singapore Sling, and the Brandy Alexander have become lost to time. Long ago, these drinks were the epitome of cool.

Although some cocktails may have fallen out of rotation, they still deserve to be sipped, enjoyed, and recognized for their brilliance. So, let's raise a toast to the elegant, vintage cocktails that we never see in bars anymore, but still love to sip. Here are eight forgotten classics that'll make your next boozy event stand out.

Pour these vintage cocktails at your next gathering!

Shutterstock The Grasshopper The Grasshopper, named after its bright green hue, is extremely creamy, rich, and sweet. It has a minty chocolate taste that gives off the impression of having dessert in a glass. It's perfect for when you want a sweet treat but also want a buzz. The Grasshopper dates back to 1918 and was reportedly created by Philibert Guichet for a New York City cocktail competition. Apparently, it won second place and became a huge hit in his hometown of New Orleans.

Shutterstock The Singapore Sling More than a century old, the Singapore Sling is a vibrant, colorful cocktail with gin, cherry brandy, Benedictine, grenadine, lime juice, and soda water. It looks like tropical fruit punch, which was the whole purpose of the drink. In the early 1900s, it was frowned upon for women in Singapore to socially drink, so the cocktail had to be able to pass as juice. It was created by Ngiam Tong Boon of Singapore's Raffles Hotel.

Shutterstock Pink Squirrel This sweet, creamy, frothy concoction was the "it girl" drink since the early 1940s. Its bold, pink color made it stand out from all other cocktails. The Pink Squirrel requires just three ingredients to whip up: crème de noyaux, white crème de cacao liqueur, and heavy cream. You could even add ice cream to make it more dessert-like. It was created by Bryant Sharp, a Milwaukee native.

Shutterstock Orange Blossom During Prohibition, orange juice was quite the lifesaver for pairing with bootleg liquor. The Orange Blossom was a favorite in the 1920s and early '30s. It consists of gin, orange juice, and Sweet Italian vermouth. Many say that it was invented by a bartender named Frank Meier in the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where the orange blossom was its signature flower.

Shutterstock The Brandy Alexander One of the most iconic cocktails of its time was the Brandy Alexander. It's creamy, nutty, smooth, and reminiscent of a milkshake. Cognac, crème de cacao, and cream are blended to produce a dangerously sippable cocktail. It remained a trend until the 1960s, when the counterculture movement led to the popularity of bright, fruity drinks.

Shutterstock The Ward Eight In the 1890s, the Ward Eight became Boston's signature cocktail after Martin Lomasney won the election. To celebrate the win, the bartender shook up this unique, sophisticated cocktail for everyone to enjoy. The Ward Eight contains whiskey, orange juice, and cherry grenadine and is served up with a few cherries. It's sure to give you a raging headache in the morning.

Shutterstock White Lady The White Lady is a delicate, exquisite cocktail with a luxurious feel. The first version of it was created in 1919 by bartender Harry MacElhone. Originally, the White Lady featured gin, crème de menthe, orange liqueur, and lemon. In 1929, the crème de menthe was replaced with egg white for a smoother texture.

Shutterstock The Harvey Wallbanger A groovy 1970s staple, the Harvey Wallbanger was very fitting for the disco days. It is made with vodka, orange juice, a sweet herbal liqueur called Galliano, and adorned with cherries. Legend says it was invented 20 years before the '70s by bartender Donato "Duke" Antone. The Harvey Wallbanger is named so due to the fact that it causes consumers to bang into walls, particularly one fellow named Harvey.

