While we wait for official news on Bridgerton season 5, producer Shonda Rhimes is dreaming up Bridgerton spinoffs. (And no, I'm not talking about the viral idea that Yerin Ha and Hannah Dodd could star in a TSITP prequel — although I'm totally here for it).

Shonda Rhimes has another subject for a Bridgerton spinoff: Violet.

Keep reading to see what Shonda Rhimes said about a potential Violet Bridgerton spinoff — and watch Sophie and Benedict's love story in Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix now!

“I’ve always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about,” she told Deadline. “That’s a possibility.” Everyone's been asking for a Violet prequel where we see her fall in love with her future husband Edmund, and by everyone, I'm definitely including myself. “Queen Charlotte, we thoroughly enjoyed that experience," executive producer Tom Verica told Deadline of the existing Bridgerton spinoff. "It was more of a smaller look at a particular love story that spanned over those episodes, and I think we kind of caught something that people really responded to. So we are in talks of some other projects and hopefully, something, some news, something will be coming out at some point. Hopefully.”

Netflix Now, of course, any Bridgerton fan remembers the devastating and absolutely gorgeous spinoff that was Queen Charlotte. "It was at the Tudum [presentation] that I found out that there were any [Queen Charlotte season 2] rumors, which was news to me" star Corey Mylchreest told Brit + Co during the press day for My Oxford Year. "The rumors were started by me," Sofia Carson jokes. "Really, I wish that I could say anything or know anything, but I really don't, unfortunately," he says. Hopefully we see a young Charlotte and George again one day!

What would you like to see in a Bridgerton spinoff? I'm still hoping we see a prequel about Violet and Edmund — with Jonah Hauer King as a young Edmund duh!!