The Best Texturizing Sprays To Give Thin Hair Ultimate Volume
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I've struggled with flat, lifeless hair my entire life. It gets greasy super easily (especially since I play with it so often. Oops!), and even on the days I spend an hour curling it, any ounce of humidity or rain sends it back to its natural, stick-straight state. But when I brought this up to the Brit + Co team while describing my dream short hairstyle, they showed me the one product I'd never tried before: texturizing spray! Since adding this hack to my routine, my hair has completely changed — and my confidence has skyrocketed. Here are some common FAQ's about texturizing sprays, and the best texture sprays to try the next time your thin hair needs some extra oomph!
What does a texturizing spray do?
A texture spray offers texture, hold, and volume to flat or thin hair. We'd recommend saving it as the last step in your hair routine (after you've dried it or applied heat). Just hold it about a foot away from your hair and spray it directly into your strands! You can apply it normally, or flip your head upside down for even more volume, and I like to run my fingers through my hair afterwards.
What is the difference between texture spray and hairspray?
Hairspray has always been used to hold hairstyles (and flyaways) in place for a perfect, shiny finished look. Texture spray is a little more flexible and gritty. And sometimes you strike gold by finding a texturizing hair spray!
Is texturizing spray the same as volumizing spray?
Yes, volumizing spray and texturizing spray can be used interchangeably.
Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
Amazon
This texturizing spray has totally transformed my hair. I just add a little bit to the middle and ends of my hair in the morning, run my fingers through it, and I'm good to go! It gives my hair shape and hold it's literally never had before.
Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray 6
Amazon
This texturizing spray both gives your hair volume and soaks up oil and impurities. The best part is that it's lightweight so your hair will feel as well as look effortless.
amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray
Sephora
Not only is this bottle super cute, but this hair product features a clean ingredient list AND is cruelty free. And not only does it offer volume, but it protects your hair from heat too!
SGX NYC The Do-It-All 3-in-1 Dry Texture Spray
Target
Whether you use it in the morning or in between work and happy hour, this spray will refresh your hair no matter what time it is! The citrus, fruit, and warm woods fragrance makes us smile almost as much as the fact SGX never tests on animals.
Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray
Amazon
Any beach kid will tell you the best your hair will ever look is right after you come out of the ocean. Recreate some of that magic (and make summer last all year long!) with this sea salt texturizing spray. This trio is on sale for $16!
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray
Sephora
Get your own at-home blowout when you use Drybar's texturizing finishing spray on your 'do. It's sulfate-free and works on every single hair type.
VERB Volume Dry Texture Spray
Target
You don't have to worry about dry or crunchy hair with this texturizing spray, thanks to its nourishing pro-vitamin b5 and aloe vera.
CHI Infra Texture Dual Hair Spray
Amazon
If you want a two-in-one hair product, opt for a texture hairspray. This pick promises to give your hair beautiful shine and movement without any of the build up or flakiness you might find with other products. Yes, please!
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texturizing Spray
Sephora
This spray is great for thin hair AND thinning hair. Its 4-star rating caught my eye (especially since it has almost 2 thousand reviews) as well as the fact it'll instantly give your hair 40 percent more volume!
Living Proof Full Dry Volume Texture Spray
Target
One of the frustrating parts of having straight, thin hair is how easily clips, ponytail holders, and ribbons slide out. But with a nice dose of texture spray, that problem goes away!
ColorWow Texturizing Spray
Amazon
Not only does this product provide your hair with sexy texture, but it also doesn't cloud your hair color, meaning your style can be as vibrant as it deserves!
Tag us with your favorite texturizing sprays on Instagram and check out 5 Ways To Reverse And Prevent Hair Thinning, According To Experts.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Cora Pursley/Dupe
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!