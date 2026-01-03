The winter months can be brutal with the seemingly never-ending cold. That’s why it’s so important to find fun ways to stay warm until spring comes around. For me, finding a cute blanket I can cuddle up in is key to getting me through the season.

So let’s amp up the coziness this winter by selecting the best throw blankets for keeping us all bundled up and warm while we dodge the snow outside. From classic plaids and plush faux fur to chunky knits that feel like a hug, these picks make staying in feel like the coziest plan of all.

Scroll for 9 cozy throw blankets!

West Elm Faux Fur Cascade Throw - West Elm It doesn’t get more luxurious and comforting than this Faux Fur Cascade Throw Blanket, now being sold at West Elm. Just imagine yourself all snuggled in the warmth of the fabric while watching the flurry of snowflakes outside. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of opulence and affluence to any living space. Very Aprés Chic.

Anthropologie Woven Jacquard Patterned Throw Blanket - Anthropologie Anthropologie always delivers with its products, which are the perfect blend of sophisticated and whimsical. This Woven Jacquard Patterned Throw Blanket is no exception, and I love how it adds an accent of character to my home. Too cute!

Anthropologie Seren Floral Jacquard Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Anthropologie Ready to add some elegant charm to your living space? This Seren Floral Jacquard Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Anthropologie will do just the trick. I never thought I’d get emotional over a throw blanket, but just looking at the cozy, wholesome fabric is pulling at my heartstrings.

Target Chunky Knit Throw Blanket Braided, Soft & Cozy - Target Here’s a Chunky Knit Throw Blanket that’s utterly magical for wintertime. I’m in love with the mystical blue color, which perfectly represents the spirit of the season.

Target Shiny Chenille Throw Blanket - Target Here’s a simple yet charming throw blanket by Threshold that’s utterly perfect for bundling yourself in during the iciest time of year. I love how it’s not too heavy, yet it does just the job of keeping me snug and warm throughout the cold winter months.

West Elm Marled Basketweave Throw - West Elm These Marled Basketweave Throws being sold at West Elm are just lovely! Each one adds a touch of stylish sophistication and grace to any home, whether you choose Nightshade or White. It doesn’t get cozier than this.

West Elm Deco Skyscraper Cotton Throw - Made*Here New York These are some of the most sophisticated blankets I’ve ever seen. Whether you live in New York or just want a bit of the greatest city in the world in your living room, these are perfect. Around 100 years later, we still don’t have any modern design styles that compare to the Art Deco architecture that dominates New York’s historical buildings, such as Radio City Music Hall and the Empire State Building. Luckily, these blankets bring art deco to you, no matter your home's style.

West Elm Karbon Market Cotton Panther Throw - West Elm This panther print throw from West Elm is equal parts eccentric and classy. The perfect combo, if you ask me. It adds a touch of character to your home, without risking sophistication and style. Simply gorgeous!

Anthropologie Buffalo Check Throw Blanket - Anthropologie This is a true classic. The blue gingham print never goes out of style. From a pattern on Dorothy Gale’s dress to the fashions of the 2020s, this print will always be relevant. This is the perfect pick if you want something timeless instead of a fleeting trend. Which throw blanket will you be bundling up in this winter?

