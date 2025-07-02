Summer is indeed in full swing, and Walmart’s new fashion arrivals are here to keep you lookin’ and feelin’ cool – all while keeping your budget intact. I’m talking breezy sundresses, breathable (but flattering) tops, and perfect pants that won’t feel restrictive in this season’s heat. These eight chic Walmart finds are your ticket to easy, stylish summer dressing with prices that beat out any high-end retailer.

Scroll to shop our 8 favorite Walmart new arrivals that just dropped for summertime!

Walmart Free Assembly Cotton Eyelet Panel Midi Dress Fit with some adorable eyelet details, this white midi dress is practically the epitome of summer. You can throw it on in a pinch for an easy summer outfit that pairs well with everything from sneakers to sandals.

Walmart Scoop Linen Blend V-Neck Button Vest This button-up vest top is so sophisticated, and looks even cooler with a matching pair of pants or even a white linen skirt.

Walmart Free Assembly Scoop Neck Tank Top For a pop of color, this $8 delivers a bright hue that'll turn heads, no matter how you style it.

Walmart Free Assembly Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress This gingham number has an undeniably trendy feel, thanks to the pops of blue throughout. Plus, the tiered bodice detail is ultimately super flattering, helping to elongate and cinch in your look.

Walmart Free Assembly Cropped Cotton Eyelet Shirt This easy, breezy eyelet crop top is polished enough for summer workdays, but you can also go the more lax route by wearing it a bit unbuttoned.

Walmart Free Assembly Saddle Shoulder Sweater Sweaters are not the most popular summer item, though you'll need one once the nights start to cool down. This New York-themed design screams luxe, but you can shop it for less at Walmart.

Walmart Free Assembly High Rise Cuffed Jeans We love a cuff. The shade difference along the hem of these wide-leg jeans will add stylish flair to whatever you put on!

Walmart Free Assembly Striped Cotton Pants These light cotton pants are the perfect piece to lounge around in at home or dress up for dinners. No matter what, you'll be feeling super comfy in them all day long.

