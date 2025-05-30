From breezy sundresses to curve-loving silhouettes, these flattering Walmart finds are perfect for every summer occasion. Plus, they're all super affordable, so you can keep your wallet happy without sacrificing your seasonal style! Whether you're shopping for breathable summer basics or statement pieces to rock on vacation, we've got you covered.

Scroll on to shop the best new fashion arrivals from Walmart for summer!

Walmart Free Assembly Smocked Cropped Cotton Cami Top + Smocked Cotton Maxi Skirt This adorable matching set with a madras plaid pattern is so adorable, plus each piece looks just as cute if you were to wear 'em separately!

Walmart Sofia Belted Shorts These high-waisted shorts come with a belt that helps cinch up your figure and add to their polished vibe. We recommend styling these with a basic white tank and some colorful kitten heels to seal the deal.

Walmart Free Assembly Beaded Tank Top Sweater This lightweight sweater tank is dotted with tiny beaded lemons to channel a fun citrusy and summery feel – perfect for a little patio happy hour! Thanks to its basic (but flattering) silhouette, you can easily pair it with jeans, skirts, or shorts depending on your mood.

Walmart Scoop Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants Linen pants are the ultimate summer uniform for days you don't feel like wearing shorts or regular jeans. This pair is shoppable in a handful of chic colors and hugs your body comfortably all while boasting a loose fit for freedom of movement.

Walmart No Boundaries Surplice Tiered Mini Dress This stunning mini has just enough flair that you can dress it up or wear it casually. The tiering details help add shape and visual interest to your 'fit while the v-neckline is nothing but flattering.

Walmart No Boundaries Cotton Peplum Cami This cute cami is definitely vacation-ready! Light and undeniably femme, it'll keep you looking and feeling cool, no matter what you wear it with. We'd style this pick with a fun maxi skirt and comfy sandals!

Walmart No Boundaries Jelly Flats All the cool fashion people are wearing jelly flats. This no-frills pair comes clear, meaning it'll match with a multitude of different outfits this summer!

Walmart Terra & Sky Pointelle Open Front Cardigan Whether you wear it over a cami for the office or on top of a swimsuit as a cover-up this summer, you can wear this short sleeve cardi in so many different ways. It adds a playful, beachy feel to any 'fit.

Walmart Time and Tru Smocked Waist Maxi Dress This hot pink number will absolutely have heads turning your way this summer. While the dress is comfy AF, it still gives you some nice shape by employing a smocked design that accentuates your bust and waistline.

Walmart Packed Party Beachside Charm Necklace Every summer outfit needs some accessories! This charm necklace features a few beach-themed charms to help you embrace summertime relaxation.

