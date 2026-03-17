Skip the designer price tags this season with these editor-approved styles starting at just $12.
7 Walmart Fashion Finds That’ll Complete Your Spring Break Outfits For Less
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Packing for spring break always poses the classic dilemma: choosing between looking like a million bucks and actually having money left for poolside margaritas and souvenirs. Luckily, you can in fact do both if you shop smartly. We think the very first place you should be looking for some stunning spring break styles is Walmart. They've got so many new arrivals that scream "quiet luxury," from breezy matching sets to beachy accessories. These nine finds are the only pieces you need to refresh your vacation wardrobe without blowing your travel budget.
Shop our top 9 finds from Walmart's latest spring fashion drop below!
Walmart
Free Assembly Embroidered Cropped Cotton Top + Maxi Skirt
This sweet blue gingham two-piece set comes with an adorable embroidered design that makes it feel all the more spring-ready. Pair it with some comfy sandals and a woven clutch for vacay.
Walmart
Free Assembly Striped Wide Leg Relaxed Jeans
Jeans are only acceptable on warm days if they're a light wash, like these. This pair has even more of an "it" factor, thanks to the drawstring closure up top.
Walmart
No Boundaries Cotton Babydoll Cami
Bring on all the colorful stripes! This comfortable, yet flattering tank top will have heads turning your way, no matter where you wear it this spring.
Walmart
No Boundaries Femme Floral Print Triangle Swim Top
Spring break is not complete without a cute swimsuit! This floral number is fun and femme, and you can even finish off your look by snagging the matching hip-hugging bottoms.
Walmart
Free Assembly Smocked Cotton Button Front Shirt
The smocked look of this button-up shirt makes it look so much more expensive than it actually is. It'll be ideal for casual spring weekends or even as a chic swim cover-up.
Walmart
Time and Tru Woven Ballet Flats
Woven ballet flats like these are bound to be everywhere this season. They're airy and super comfy, plus you can easily wear them with everything from jeans to dresses. Love.
Walmart
Scoop Gold Tone Seaside Charm Necklace
Hitting the beach? Add a little charm to your accessories game with this eye-catching necklace. We're loving the abundance of color here.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more stunning spring fashion finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.