Packing for spring break always poses the classic dilemma: choosing between looking like a million bucks and actually having money left for poolside margaritas and souvenirs. Luckily, you can in fact do both if you shop smartly. We think the very first place you should be looking for some stunning spring break styles is Walmart. They've got so many new arrivals that scream "quiet luxury," from breezy matching sets to beachy accessories. These nine finds are the only pieces you need to refresh your vacation wardrobe without blowing your travel budget.

Shop our top 9 finds from Walmart's latest spring fashion drop below!

Walmart Free Assembly Embroidered Cropped Cotton Top + Maxi Skirt This sweet blue gingham two-piece set comes with an adorable embroidered design that makes it feel all the more spring-ready. Pair it with some comfy sandals and a woven clutch for vacay.

Walmart Free Assembly Striped Wide Leg Relaxed Jeans Jeans are only acceptable on warm days if they're a light wash, like these. This pair has even more of an "it" factor, thanks to the drawstring closure up top.

Walmart No Boundaries Cotton Babydoll Cami Bring on all the colorful stripes! This comfortable, yet flattering tank top will have heads turning your way, no matter where you wear it this spring.

Walmart No Boundaries Femme Floral Print Triangle Swim Top Spring break is not complete without a cute swimsuit! This floral number is fun and femme, and you can even finish off your look by snagging the matching hip-hugging bottoms.

Walmart Free Assembly Smocked Cotton Button Front Shirt The smocked look of this button-up shirt makes it look so much more expensive than it actually is. It'll be ideal for casual spring weekends or even as a chic swim cover-up.

Walmart Time and Tru Woven Ballet Flats Woven ballet flats like these are bound to be everywhere this season. They're airy and super comfy, plus you can easily wear them with everything from jeans to dresses. Love.

Walmart Scoop Gold Tone Seaside Charm Necklace Hitting the beach? Add a little charm to your accessories game with this eye-catching necklace. We're loving the abundance of color here.

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