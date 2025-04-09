Charming dresses are truly our favorite part about getting ready in springtime, and Walmart's current collection is packed with tons of stylish (and affordable!) options we cannot stop eyeing for the season. They’ve got everything from on-trend drop waist dresses to comfy slips to shop from, and all 7 of these top-tier styles are simply perfect for a wide range of occasions, like casual outdoor picnics to Sunday brunches. You won’t want to miss ‘em!

Scroll on to shop our 7 favorite spring dresses from Walmart!

Walmart No Boundaries Tiered Bustier Mini Dress This tiered gingham number is instantly flattering, thanks to the bustier-style neckline that hugs your body in all the right places. It's flowy and oh-so breezy to ensure you're comfortable all day long!

Walmart Free Assembly Twist Front Cotton Maxi Dress Butter yellow is the color to sport this season – with this breathable cotton maxi, you can wear it in so many ways, whether it's with comfy sandals or trendy boots!

Walmart No Boundaries V-Waist Mini Tank Dress The slight drop waist on this tank dress helps shape your waistline to a tee. You'll find that the basic white color can pair with tons of different layers and accessories, so your spring look can easily transform based on the occasion.

Walmart Scoop Mini Tie Puff Sleeve Dress The satiny look of this mini dress lends it such a luxe vibe, though you don't have to pay a pretty penny to don it. We adore the unique green color, too, as it feels especially fit for spring as things begin to bloom!

Walmart Scoop Ruffle Neckline Satin Midi Dress Ooh, how tropical! If you've got a beach vacation on the docket this spring or summer, this soft satin midi has just enough formal flair, thanks to the ruffled neckline. All the while, its lightweight fabric keeps you feelin' comfy and confident, however you style it!

Walmart Free Assembly Sleeveless Square Neck Cotton Midi Dress This 100% cotton midi moment is covered in the chicest floral pattern that's cohesive with the spring season. We think this pick would work well across a wide range of events, from spring wedding ceremonies to Easter Sunday!

Walmart Free Assembly Sleeveless Cotton Eyelet Midi Dress Dotted with little eyelet details, this whimsical midi with a drop waist is nothing short of trendy. The square neckline and comfy cotton fabric are super hot right now, but still retain the comfort you want from a spring dress!

