OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

things grown kids do boomers dont understand
Parenting

8 Things You're Doing That Totally Confuse Your Boomer Parents

home upgrades
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

10 Easy Upgrades To Quickly Boost Your Home's Value

home exterior california remodel
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Gorgeous California Home Remodel

Romantic Quotes From Movies
Movies

15 Guilty Pleasure Romantic Movie Quotes We Can’t Help But Love

Organizing Tips for every room
Home Organization & Cleaning

4 Easy Organizing Tips To Make Your Home Look Super Tidy

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 characters
Entertainment

Every Character Returning For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

blake lively justin baldoni legal battle
Celebrity News

Here's The Latest Update In The Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

sterling k. brown paradise season 2 hulu
TV

Yay! Sterling K. Brown's 'Paradise' Just Got Renewed For Season 2!

Mistakes To Avoid At Costco
Food News & Menu Updates

7 Mistakes To Avoid At Costco That Are Costing You Money

what's leaving netflix march 2025
Entertainment

8 Amazing Titles Leaving Netflix Next Week

“Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s
Beauty & Skin Care

10 “Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s You Totally Forgot Existed

march horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your March Horoscope For 2025 Is Bringing Some Serious "Transformations"

preppy baby names
Baby Names

8 Preppy Baby Names We Absolutely Adore For 2025

justin baldoni blake lively amended complaint it ends with us
Celebrity News

Wow, Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Just Said Blake Lively's Latest Legal Claim Is "Underwhelming"

​Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty
Food News & Menu Updates

Girl Scout Cookie Lovers: Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Here!

The New Moon has a lot in store for you! 🌙

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!

weekly horoscope february 23
Brit + Co
Tina Arapkiles
By Tina ArapkilesFeb 23, 2025
Tina Arapkiles
Contributing Writer
Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”
See Full Bio

The New Moon in Pisces on February 27 sets the stage for planting seeds of intention and initiating plans to achieve our goals and dreams.

As Mercury zips through the final degrees of Pisces this week, it crosses key milestones that can help manifest our aspirations. With so many planets in the dreamy sign of Pisces, we can harness this energy to create art, use our words to inspire, and elevate our spirits through music. However, we may also get lost in illusion or become distracted by ethereal influences. With the Sun, Saturn, Mercury, the North Node, and Neptune all in Pisces, it’s easy to drift. But with a little effort and focus, we can transform inspiration into practical form.

On February 23, Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication, and learning, trines Mars, the planet of action. Mars also moves direct in Cancer that day, motivating us to take initiative on projects we’ve been planning — or those simmering in our subconscious. Even if we don’t feel entirely ready to unveil our plans, this energy provides the boost we need to move forward.

On February 25, Mercury aligns with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, in a conjunction. This aspect enhances focus and determination.

On February 27, Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus, the planet of unpredictability and innovation. This alignment brings flashes of insight and inspiration, offering new ways to develop our ideas. Stay open to unexpected breakthroughs.

The week concludes with a deep connection to our dreams. The effort we put into establishing a practical path for our visions will be rewarded with clear affirmations as Mercury conjoins Neptune on March 2. Keep a journal handy and ensure your creative space is ready — you’ll want to capture what you’ve been imagining.

For personalized insights and to explore how these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading.

Scroll to see your weekly horoscope for your sun & rising zodiac signs!

aries weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Pay close attention to your dreams and sources of inspiration — your creative efforts could be quite lucrative. Allow yourself unstructured time to explore your creativity. This dreamy week may leave you feeling untethered, so stay productive by taking walks in nature or engaging in grounding rituals.

taurus weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Inspiration will come from interactions with your community. Brainstorm freely, planting the seeds of ideas just as you would in a garden. Be sure to nurture them with concrete actions to bring them to fruition. Keep track of the ideas that take root and those practical enough to follow through on as the week unfolds.

gemini weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

This week brings opportunities in your professional world and public life. Set your intentions for growth — new responsibilities may arise that are both exciting and fulfilling. Anchor your efforts in discipline and focus to achieve your goals. With a busy schedule ahead, remember to prioritize self-care.

cancer weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Surprise! You’ll be drawn to projects or activities outside your usual routine. A sense of restlessness may push you to expand your mind and explore new perspectives. Embrace opportunities for adventure, learning, and consciousness growth — you won't regret it.

leo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A newfound sense of empowerment is within reach. You likely already know what you want to accomplish—now is the time to take action. Focus on long-term goals and keep the bigger picture in mind. This is a favorable time to channel inspiration into tangible achievements.

virgo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Relationships take center stage. Negotiating mutually beneficial agreements will have lasting effects. Contracts are favored this week. You may meet someone new and define the terms of your connection or reevaluate existing relationships. Strive for balance and reciprocity.

libra weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Efficiency and organization are your key objectives this week. Logical, structured, and practical goals will lead to success. Critical thinking will illuminate the clearest path. Your energy will be high, making it a great time to establish healthy routines. Be mindful of overextending yourself—set boundaries.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your creativity is in full flow this week. Engage in fun, celebratory, and playful activities. Follow your passions and allow yourself to be inspired by relationships—especially those that defy societal norms. A meaningful exchange with a loved one could inspire personal growth.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Trust your instincts. This is an excellent time to focus on your support system. Offer help to those in need, and don’t hesitate to ask for assistance yourself. Be vulnerable and use the New Moon’s energy to set intentions for deeper connections with loved ones and a stronger relationship with your inner self. Your home and family are in focus.

capricorn weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Everyday responsibilities take center stage. Focus on communication in all forms. Tackle your to-do list efficiently—mundane tasks will be easier to complete. File your taxes, schedule health checkups, and reconnect with loved ones. Once obligations are handled, embrace creativity, freedom, and spontaneity.

aquarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)

Your senses will be especially sharp this week. Spend time in nature or immerse yourself in whatever inspires you. Take steps to stay grounded and secure. Financial matters take priority, with opportunities to increase your income. Ensure you have a stable home base, even if it’s unconventional.

pisces weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Pisces (February 20 – March 21)

This is a week of reinvention. What aspects of yourself do you want to develop? Express yourself authentically and confidently. Act with courage, and you’ll find yourself noticed by superiors. With high energy levels, now is the time to refine your persona and make a lasting impression.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

astrologyzodiac signszodiachoroscopes

The Latest

home exterior california remodel
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Gorgeous California Home Remodel

weekly horoscope february 23
Horoscopes

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!