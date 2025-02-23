Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!

The New Moon in Pisces on February 27 sets the stage for planting seeds of intention and initiating plans to achieve our goals and dreams.

As Mercury zips through the final degrees of Pisces this week, it crosses key milestones that can help manifest our aspirations. With so many planets in the dreamy sign of Pisces, we can harness this energy to create art, use our words to inspire, and elevate our spirits through music. However, we may also get lost in illusion or become distracted by ethereal influences. With the Sun, Saturn, Mercury, the North Node, and Neptune all in Pisces, it’s easy to drift. But with a little effort and focus, we can transform inspiration into practical form.

On February 23, Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication, and learning, trines Mars, the planet of action. Mars also moves direct in Cancer that day, motivating us to take initiative on projects we’ve been planning — or those simmering in our subconscious. Even if we don’t feel entirely ready to unveil our plans, this energy provides the boost we need to move forward.

On February 25, Mercury aligns with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, in a conjunction. This aspect enhances focus and determination.

On February 27, Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus, the planet of unpredictability and innovation. This alignment brings flashes of insight and inspiration, offering new ways to develop our ideas. Stay open to unexpected breakthroughs.

The week concludes with a deep connection to our dreams. The effort we put into establishing a practical path for our visions will be rewarded with clear affirmations as Mercury conjoins Neptune on March 2. Keep a journal handy and ensure your creative space is ready — you’ll want to capture what you’ve been imagining.

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 19) Pay close attention to your dreams and sources of inspiration — your creative efforts could be quite lucrative. Allow yourself unstructured time to explore your creativity. This dreamy week may leave you feeling untethered, so stay productive by taking walks in nature or engaging in grounding rituals.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) Inspiration will come from interactions with your community. Brainstorm freely, planting the seeds of ideas just as you would in a garden. Be sure to nurture them with concrete actions to bring them to fruition. Keep track of the ideas that take root and those practical enough to follow through on as the week unfolds.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) This week brings opportunities in your professional world and public life. Set your intentions for growth — new responsibilities may arise that are both exciting and fulfilling. Anchor your efforts in discipline and focus to achieve your goals. With a busy schedule ahead, remember to prioritize self-care.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Surprise! You’ll be drawn to projects or activities outside your usual routine. A sense of restlessness may push you to expand your mind and explore new perspectives. Embrace opportunities for adventure, learning, and consciousness growth — you won't regret it.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) A newfound sense of empowerment is within reach. You likely already know what you want to accomplish—now is the time to take action. Focus on long-term goals and keep the bigger picture in mind. This is a favorable time to channel inspiration into tangible achievements.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Relationships take center stage. Negotiating mutually beneficial agreements will have lasting effects. Contracts are favored this week. You may meet someone new and define the terms of your connection or reevaluate existing relationships. Strive for balance and reciprocity.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Efficiency and organization are your key objectives this week. Logical, structured, and practical goals will lead to success. Critical thinking will illuminate the clearest path. Your energy will be high, making it a great time to establish healthy routines. Be mindful of overextending yourself—set boundaries.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Your creativity is in full flow this week. Engage in fun, celebratory, and playful activities. Follow your passions and allow yourself to be inspired by relationships—especially those that defy societal norms. A meaningful exchange with a loved one could inspire personal growth.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) Trust your instincts. This is an excellent time to focus on your support system. Offer help to those in need, and don’t hesitate to ask for assistance yourself. Be vulnerable and use the New Moon’s energy to set intentions for deeper connections with loved ones and a stronger relationship with your inner self. Your home and family are in focus.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) Everyday responsibilities take center stage. Focus on communication in all forms. Tackle your to-do list efficiently—mundane tasks will be easier to complete. File your taxes, schedule health checkups, and reconnect with loved ones. Once obligations are handled, embrace creativity, freedom, and spontaneity.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Your senses will be especially sharp this week. Spend time in nature or immerse yourself in whatever inspires you. Take steps to stay grounded and secure. Financial matters take priority, with opportunities to increase your income. Ensure you have a stable home base, even if it’s unconventional.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) This is a week of reinvention. What aspects of yourself do you want to develop? Express yourself authentically and confidently. Act with courage, and you’ll find yourself noticed by superiors. With high energy levels, now is the time to refine your persona and make a lasting impression.

