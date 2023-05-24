Aries Compatibility Ranked: Find The Best & Worst Love Matches For Your Sign
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and is ruled by Mars — the planet associated with passion and sexuality. Aries is known for being brave, courageous, and confident — qualities which come naturally for this fiery sign. Aries' are natural trailblazers in any niche or industry they enter. They will not settle for anything less than excellence!
Aries tends to find companionship with those born under other fire signs and air signs who share similar energetic and enthusiastic characteristics, who can match Aries' energetic, extrovert nature, and are open to adventure. Aries tends to avoid partners that are too passive and seek an adventurous partner instead.
Leos make excellent partners for Aries because they understand their competitive and impulsive personalities better than most other star signs. But how well does Aries fit with other zodiac signs? Let's dive in to our Aries compatibility rankings.
Best Matches for Aries Compatibility:
Aries is a passionate fire sign who seeks partners who share this trait. Aries loves people who are direct when communicating and won't go around hiding their true feelings when sharing emotions; Aries places great value in finding individuals with whom they can share an intimate connection that are equally honest when opening up about themselves and sharing feelings. Honesty is especially valued in romantic relationships where Aries desires honest reciprocation from loved ones.
Aries shares excellent compatibility with fire signs like Leo and Sagittarius, as well as air signs such as Libra and Gemini. These individuals know how to address Aries' dominant and sometimes aggressive nature while helping them bring out their best qualities.
Aries should seek out someone with similar passions — someone who shares their excitement for adventure and new experiences, such as high adrenaline activities or competitive sports that excite them and who brings out their best qualities in others. Aries also appreciates partners who can keep pace with them in this fast-paced world they inhabit — this makes a good match between Aries and someone they find equally captivating!
Worst Matches for Aries
Aries tends to clash poorly with earth signs like Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces as these people don't fully appreciate Aries' warrior tendencies and quick actions. Additionally, Virgo may not work well due to being too detail-oriented and may inhibit Aries from taking immediate actions when needed.
Aries the Ram is known for being confident and courageous, yet these traits can be dangerous when applied in relationships. Without being channeled properly, their assertiveness can turn destructive while their quick temper often leads to explosive fights. Aries is known for being highly active so finding someone compatible is essential if they wish to ensure lasting partnership.
That is why they make such strong allies with Leo and Sagittarius; both passion-fueled fire signs enjoy creating plenty of physical intimacy as well! There will always be plenty of chemistry between these individuals!
Earth signs like Virgo and Capricorn tend to prefer work over play, creating friction due to differing views on money and privacy issues. Furthermore, their differing approaches towards money and privacy could cause further tensions. They're incompatible with one another when it comes to long-term commitment as Aries may be inclined to quickly switch partners while Capricorn tends to take it slowly with relationships. Cancerians do not share Aries' passion for living in the present; as a result, disagreements and lack of mutual respect could soon drive this couple apart.
But passionate relationships still form between these zodiac signs if they can find ways to balance their differences and overcome ego clashes; so long as both parties remain true to themselves they'll create an enduring and fulfilling partnership.
Gemini and Aries Compatibility
As air signs, Gemini and Aries make excellent companions. Their communication styles mesh well together, and their personalities complement one another well. Both signs share an energetic attitude with a passion for adventure, and they socialize frequently together, enjoying social gatherings with large numbers of people. Their adaptable personalities allow for seamless change management without too much drama along the way.
Gemini and Aries make for a dynamic pairing, sharing both the assertive charm of Aries and Gemini's adaptable energy - creating the ideal pairing for friendship or romance. Both highly intelligent individuals, they'll easily find common ground on issues important to both partners; with each providing endless sources of motivation.
Aries tends to clash with signs that prefer living their lives with more method and caution, leaving Aries frustrated when partners insist on moving slowly through life and refuse to let them live life on their terms. Romantic relationships tend to work best when one partner appreciates Aries' directness and ability to see the big picture.
Sagittarius and Aries Compatibility
Aries is ruled by Mars, who represents initiatives; Sagittarius by Jupiter who governs aspirations and indulgence. They form an excellent combination, understanding each other perfectly with their adventurous spirits and goals-setting approach to life. But they must learn to compromise when necessary in order to maintain a strong partnership in both their personal and professional lives.
Aries needs partners and friends who understand their individuality while leading active lives of their own. Lazy or passive people won't work well for Aries; their perfect pairing would include other fire signs like Libra (sometimes opposites attract!), Sagittarius, or Leo.
These two adventure lovers will find activities they both can enjoy together. Hiking, biking, or spending the day at a water park are great activities they'll share together. No one should feel trapped by being together — instead they'll act as each other's support system and ride or die when needed. They might sometimes make harsh statements out of frustration, but will quickly forgive one another and stay close despite any perceived slights between them. Ultimately both partners are capable of seeing each other's point of view and finding solutions quickly.
Aquarius and Aries Compatibility
Aquarius, the second sign in the zodiac, makes for an exciting and unpredictable relationship that thrives on adventure and excitement. Their sensuality draws both of them in, creating worlds of drama, passion and sensuality together. However, this soulmate pair may fall victim to selfishness on either side of their partnership, so early communication skills learning may be key in keeping things on an even keel.
Both Aries and Aquarius share an exceptional level of compatibility when it comes to friendship. Both personalities tend to be outgoing, good-natured, and appreciate each other's genuine sincerity. Though passionate arguments may arise between them at times, these usually resolve quickly with each party finding resolution quickly. Since both personalities can also be quite impulsive at times, finding someone who appreciates slower pacing in life can help manage these fights more easily.
Both may find difficulty understanding each other's need for tact and diplomacy as well as intellectualizing relationships. To overcome this obstacle they should focus on keeping things fun and playful, while also avoiding serious discussions, practicing regular check-ins, and assuring each other of being vulnerable together will deepen emotional ties. Strengthening emotional connections while helping each other balance adrenaline cravings with healthy doses of relaxation and play is key here!
Love learning about Aries compatibility and want other astrology forecast content? Be sure to check out our monthly horoscopes!
Header image via Pexels/Cotton Bro