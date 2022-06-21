Here Are The Zodiac Signs That Cancer Is Most Compatible With
Out of all of the zodiac signs, Cancers are known to have the biggest hearts. It takes a while for them to let someone into their life, due to their protective cocoon. But, once they do, the person is their ride or die. Loyal and sincere at the core, the crab navigates relationships in their own unique way and bases their sentiments on their intuition.
Here is how Cancer relates to each zodiac sign, ranging from the highest to lowest compatibility factors:
Cancer and Pisces
The best match for Cancer is Pisces, due to the fact that the mutual fish will allow the Cardinal crab to take charge of the relationship. And, being that the crab likes to be a low-key boss, it will suit them both. Not to mention, these people share a creative connection that transcends any sentiment possible. They will find each other to be a lot of fun, especially when they are traveling the world together and having a Friday night dance party at home. Also, they will often dry each other‘s tears and be a loving shoulder to cry on when the chips are down.
Cancer and Cancer
Two Cancers together require a lot of emotional security from each other. A big part of the relationship will be dependent on the fact that they care for each other. Although they’ll have their tantrums every Full Moon, these lunatics (lovers of the Moon) change their views, but never their hearts, with their planetary ruler’s lunar cycle. When they’re in a relationship or friendship, they’re in it. And, nothing can change that. Of course, there will be minor irritations along the way, as they are extremely sensitive and intuitive. However, nothing major except a little pinching from their pincers here and there.
Cancer and Scorpio
Yes, Scorpio can be a little dominant at times. But, that doesn’t mean that Cancer isn’t a good match for them. These two water signs will connect on the physical level and are down to spend many nights canoodling in bed together. In fact, it will be hard to tear them apart, as they’ll intuitively know what turns them on and makes them happy. When it comes to playtime, they would like to take trips to the beach or showers together. And the water sport that cools down their emotional tempers will be key for the emotional waves and depths of Cancer and Scorpio.
Cancer and Libra
These two action-oriented cardinal signs are known to give their all to partnerships. Cancer will never let go of a relationship, and has been known to keep it going throughout the years even if it is not particularly healthy. Once they get their claws into another, they seldom let go. Libra, who as we know is geared towards giving their all to another, will submit and surrender to the crab and want to keep the situation going smoothly through time. Never quick to temper, Libra will keep Cancer calm and chill — no matter what lunations stand in their way of utter happiness.
Cancer and Taurus
Being that both zodiac signs are commitment oriented, they will definitely come together and form a long lasting relationship. But these two will find each other to be exciting and refreshing, mostly due to the fact that they will be able to share the same nostalgia and have similar sentiments. Cancer will find Taurus to be their rock and knight in shining armor when things get tough, while Taurus will fall hard and deep in love with Cancer’s loyal and unwavering heart. The bond will evolve throughout the years, due to the fact that both have an individualistic belief system that they won’t abandon but share.
Cancer and Virgo
When earth and water signs come together, they can create mud — if they’re not careful. The reason being is that Cancer is so full of emotion, that they will use their sentimentality to consume Virgo. Now, Virgo will be overwhelmed with the emotional depths of the relationship. Over time, things will change. But at a slow place. A relationship will develop with caution on both ends, as both parties don’t want to get too messy in the process of submitting to each other. However, commitment is unavoidable between the two as they are drawn to each other in ways that intellectual Virgo and tender Cancer cannot understand.
Cancer and Sagittarius
Although this seems like an odd pairing at first, Cancer and Sagittarius have a lot in common. Both signs like to keep life going and flowing, which means that they will often take vacations together instead of staying put in one place. Both share a love of good food and are open to trying new exotic flavors. Sagittarius will ask Cancer to be more open with their emotions and to speak their truths more than they’re used to. At first, this may be a struggle for Cancer, but over time they’ll be able to assert their feelings from an honest place.
Cancer and Aries
Why does this pairing work? Because one compensates for what the other lacks. Aries is a go-getter while Cancer is a bit chiller about how they take action. Aries can teach Cancer how to be more aggressive and Cancer lets Aries see that they don’t have to pounce with gusto on every opportunity that comes their way. Romantically, they blend emotion and action, which can lead towards a long lasting relationship. Plus, they’ll always defend and protect the other. They will fight each other’s battles and never compromise their desire. With passions this strong, Cancer and Aries can stay in love for years.
Cancer and Gemini
These two zodiac signs reside next to each other in the sky. Cancer will offer Gemini a lot of unconditional love and support, which will be unrecognized by the air sign. In return, Gemini can offer the emotional water sign a lot of laughs and love, which will grow and blossom throughout the years. Both zodiac signs are extremely relationship oriented, which means that they would rather work out matters then let go of the friendship that exists between them. The only issue is that Gemini will rush through problems when they come up, leaving Cancer unfulfilled or unseen in moments.
Cancer and Leo
Although these two zodiac signs are next-door neighbors in the zodiac, they don’t necessarily relate to each other in a very helpful way. Cancer will find that Leo is too showy and aggressive for their liking. Leo will find Cancer to be extremely secretive and lost in their own emotions. In order for this relationship to work, both zodiac signs will have to find a creative outlet that they both like. They should find an activity they love doing together, allowing them to find a common ground to evolve their relationship. If not, then Cancer will find Leo to be shallow and Leo will believe Cancer is withholding.
Cancer and Capricorn
Cancer and Capricorn are total opposites. And, these opposites rarely attract. Capricorn it’s a little bit too rough and tough for the sentimental waterside. Being that Capricorn is all business, they will be very direct which may be a lot for a Cancer, who is protective of their emotional nature. This is hard for the relationship because they are juxtaposing energies that will not understand how the other moves through life. Cancer, being emotional and tender, will have a hard time comprehending how Capricorn can be extremely austere and lack sympathy on matters. It’ll be hard for these two to connect and find a common emotional ground.
Cancer and Aquarius
This isn’t the best astrological combination for many reasons. Aquarius isn’t very emotional and can be a tad aloof when expressing their feelings. Cancer is the complete opposite. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and are overly expressive with their sentiments. When these two signs get together, they will have a hard time understanding the emotional needs of the other due to their differences. Cancer wants a shoulder to cry on, while Aquarius wants a best friend to have fun with. The water-bearer isn’t the type to dry tears of their besties, which is what Cancer requires on a weekly basis.
