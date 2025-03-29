This weekly horoscope is all about Aries—not only because the Sun is in Aries, but because Neptune has just entered the sign. Neptune, the ruler of Pisces, embodies peace and ethereal wisdom, while Aries is bold, courageous, and a warrior. This shift presents a powerful opportunity: instead of just dreaming of a more just and equal world, we can take real steps toward making it a reality—not only for humanity but for all species and ecosystems. It’s a big task, but history offers inspiration. The last time Neptune entered Aries, in 1864, the International Red Cross was founded to provide aid to war-wounded soldiers, regardless of which side they fought for. That altruistic mission has endured for 161 years.

Scroll to see your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 30-April 5, 2025.

Taryn Archambault Neptune spends roughly 14 years in each sign, shaping the collective outlook of an entire generation. Moving from Pisces, the zodiac’s final and most intuitive sign, into Aries, the first and most action-oriented sign, marks the start of a new cycle. While Neptune may take time to adjust to Aries’ fiery energy, we have an opportunity to manifest the highest potential of this pairing—using Aries’ drive to actively pursue Neptune’s vision of peace. This week also brings other planetary movements that support positive action. On April 4, Saturn sextiles Uranus, blending Saturn’s discipline with Uranus’ inventive, out-of-the-box thinking. This energy encourages us to take calculated risks and work hard toward meaningful goals, transforming chaos into order.

Mallory Vandervelde Adding to the momentum, Mars sextiles Uranus on the same day. This alignment delivers an extra push to innovate, experiment, and pursue what makes us feel free and authentic. Trust your instincts—if there’s a move you’ve been considering to bring more fulfillment into your life, this is a great time to make it happen. On April 6, Venus trines Mars, blending love and beauty with action and drive. These two planets will continue this harmonious dance for months, sparking creativity and passion. It’s a great time to expand social activities and embrace the fresh, inviting energy of spring. Assertiveness and affection will be well-balanced, making it easier to connect with new people and strengthen existing relationships. Advocate for yourself and take charge of your life. For a deeper and more personalized look at how these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a reading. Read Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope Here!

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 19) Ensure your projects are grounded in reality. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is. Conserve your energy for attainable goals and refine your ideas before taking action. This dreamy phase is excellent for creativity, so carve out a space where you can freely create. Prioritize your artistic or personal passions and allow fluidity in the process.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You stand at the edge of profound personal growth. Take time for quiet reflection, deepen your spiritual practice, and open your heart to intuitive insights. Use any tools that help you expand your understanding of the universe and your place in it. Patience is key; setbacks should be viewed as opportunities for cleansing and realignment. Release anything that no longer serves your highest evolution.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 21 – June 20) It may feel like you’re the only competent one, and doing everything yourself seems easier than waiting for others to catch up. However, be cautious—this can lead to resentment. Instead, evaluate your role within your group or community. You are a natural leader, so set boundaries and teach others rather than shouldering all the work. Empowering others lightens your load and strengthens your influence.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 21 – July 22) This may be a confusing period. Ask yourself: does your outward persona truly reflect who you are? Reflect on the different aspects of your personality and whether you’ve been limiting yourself. Explore new interests beyond your daily routine. You might find that career ambitions shift once you connect with other facets of yourself. Avoid impulsive decisions; instead, organize your life to accommodate both stability and growth.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) Trust the universe and your intuition. Let go of ego-driven desires, power struggles, and the need to control. Mystical insights will emerge when you surrender to the flow. Explore art, culture, or travel to broaden your horizons. Seek out experiences that challenge and expand your understanding of the world. Engaging with diverse perspectives will lead to exciting and meaningful interactions.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) You are entering a deeply introspective and spiritual phase. Peel back the layers of ego, dive into your subconscious, and strengthen your connection to the cosmos. This period offers a chance for self-transformation, leading to a more peaceful, authentic version of yourself. Establish rituals that nurture your higher self. However, don’t neglect daily responsibilities—especially financial matters, which require extra attention now.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Clear, direct communication is crucial, particularly in your relationships. Honesty and transparency will serve you best. If conflicts arise, practice Nonviolent Communication (as taught by Marshall Rosenberg). Keep your eyes open and scrutinize agreements carefully—have contracts reviewed by a professional before signing. Take a cautious, discerning approach in your interactions until intentions become clear.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Listen to your body’s signals. Seasonal transitions can make you more susceptible to illness, so prioritize self-care. Strengthen your immune system with healthy habits. You may also be more sensitive to substances like alcohol or processed foods—moderation is key. Your heightened intuition will guide you when assessing new opportunities; trust your instincts and be wary of anything that sounds too good to be true.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) You are entering an exceptionally creative phase. Push beyond your current perceptions of what creativity means to you. Experiment with new methods and techniques while ensuring that the process remains enjoyable. Inspiration can strike from unexpected places, so stay open. However, avoid speculative risks for now. Instead, channel this ethereal energy into artistic and imaginative pursuits.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) The comfort of home may be especially appealing, but ask yourself whether you’re using it as an escape. If so, redirect that energy into creative activities that soothe your soul, such as gardening, tending to your houseplants or growing kitchen herbs. Establish meaningful rituals to connect with your inner self. If emotions feel overwhelming, seek guidance from a counselor or trusted advisor to gain perspective.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Communication requires extra care. Before expressing heartfelt emotions or presenting ideas, take time to clarify your thoughts. Negotiations are especially delicate—pay close attention to details, and seek legal counsel before signing agreements. This is also an excellent period for writing or refining creative projects. Diligence will pay off, allowing you to produce some of your most compelling work.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Be mindful with finances and possessions. If something promises quick riches, be skeptical. You may feel slightly disoriented, so detach from rigid expectations. Approach material matters with a spiritual mindset—do your belongings bring joy and elevate your energy? Take time to assess what truly adds value to your life and let go of anything that no longer serves you.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!