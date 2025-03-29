Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Bold opportunity awaits you!

Your Weekly Horoscope For March 30-April 5 Is "Powerful" For These 5 Signs

Weekly Horoscope March 30
Brit + Co
Tina Arapkiles
By Tina ArapkilesMar 29, 2025
Tina Arapkiles
Contributing Writer
Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”
See Full Bio

This weekly horoscope is all about Aries—not only because the Sun is in Aries, but because Neptune has just entered the sign. Neptune, the ruler of Pisces, embodies peace and ethereal wisdom, while Aries is bold, courageous, and a warrior. This shift presents a powerful opportunity: instead of just dreaming of a more just and equal world, we can take real steps toward making it a reality—not only for humanity but for all species and ecosystems. It’s a big task, but history offers inspiration. The last time Neptune entered Aries, in 1864, the International Red Cross was founded to provide aid to war-wounded soldiers, regardless of which side they fought for. That altruistic mission has endured for 161 years.

Scroll to see your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 30-April 5, 2025.

blonde girl looking at hot air balloon

Taryn Archambault

Neptune spends roughly 14 years in each sign, shaping the collective outlook of an entire generation. Moving from Pisces, the zodiac’s final and most intuitive sign, into Aries, the first and most action-oriented sign, marks the start of a new cycle. While Neptune may take time to adjust to Aries’ fiery energy, we have an opportunity to manifest the highest potential of this pairing—using Aries’ drive to actively pursue Neptune’s vision of peace.

This week also brings other planetary movements that support positive action. On April 4, Saturn sextiles Uranus, blending Saturn’s discipline with Uranus’ inventive, out-of-the-box thinking. This energy encourages us to take calculated risks and work hard toward meaningful goals, transforming chaos into order.

bouquet of flowers

Mallory Vandervelde

Adding to the momentum, Mars sextiles Uranus on the same day. This alignment delivers an extra push to innovate, experiment, and pursue what makes us feel free and authentic. Trust your instincts—if there’s a move you’ve been considering to bring more fulfillment into your life, this is a great time to make it happen.

On April 6, Venus trines Mars, blending love and beauty with action and drive. These two planets will continue this harmonious dance for months, sparking creativity and passion. It’s a great time to expand social activities and embrace the fresh, inviting energy of spring. Assertiveness and affection will be well-balanced, making it easier to connect with new people and strengthen existing relationships. Advocate for yourself and take charge of your life.

For a deeper and more personalized look at how these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a reading.

Read Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope Here!

aries weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Ensure your projects are grounded in reality. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is. Conserve your energy for attainable goals and refine your ideas before taking action. This dreamy phase is excellent for creativity, so carve out a space where you can freely create. Prioritize your artistic or personal passions and allow fluidity in the process.

taurus weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You stand at the edge of profound personal growth. Take time for quiet reflection, deepen your spiritual practice, and open your heart to intuitive insights. Use any tools that help you expand your understanding of the universe and your place in it. Patience is key; setbacks should be viewed as opportunities for cleansing and realignment. Release anything that no longer serves your highest evolution.

gemini weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

It may feel like you’re the only competent one, and doing everything yourself seems easier than waiting for others to catch up. However, be cautious—this can lead to resentment. Instead, evaluate your role within your group or community. You are a natural leader, so set boundaries and teach others rather than shouldering all the work. Empowering others lightens your load and strengthens your influence.

cancer weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This may be a confusing period. Ask yourself: does your outward persona truly reflect who you are? Reflect on the different aspects of your personality and whether you’ve been limiting yourself. Explore new interests beyond your daily routine. You might find that career ambitions shift once you connect with other facets of yourself. Avoid impulsive decisions; instead, organize your life to accommodate both stability and growth.

leo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Trust the universe and your intuition. Let go of ego-driven desires, power struggles, and the need to control. Mystical insights will emerge when you surrender to the flow. Explore art, culture, or travel to broaden your horizons. Seek out experiences that challenge and expand your understanding of the world. Engaging with diverse perspectives will lead to exciting and meaningful interactions.

virgo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are entering a deeply introspective and spiritual phase. Peel back the layers of ego, dive into your subconscious, and strengthen your connection to the cosmos. This period offers a chance for self-transformation, leading to a more peaceful, authentic version of yourself. Establish rituals that nurture your higher self. However, don’t neglect daily responsibilities—especially financial matters, which require extra attention now.

libra weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Clear, direct communication is crucial, particularly in your relationships. Honesty and transparency will serve you best. If conflicts arise, practice Nonviolent Communication (as taught by Marshall Rosenberg). Keep your eyes open and scrutinize agreements carefully—have contracts reviewed by a professional before signing. Take a cautious, discerning approach in your interactions until intentions become clear.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Listen to your body’s signals. Seasonal transitions can make you more susceptible to illness, so prioritize self-care. Strengthen your immune system with healthy habits. You may also be more sensitive to substances like alcohol or processed foods—moderation is key. Your heightened intuition will guide you when assessing new opportunities; trust your instincts and be wary of anything that sounds too good to be true.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You are entering an exceptionally creative phase. Push beyond your current perceptions of what creativity means to you. Experiment with new methods and techniques while ensuring that the process remains enjoyable. Inspiration can strike from unexpected places, so stay open. However, avoid speculative risks for now. Instead, channel this ethereal energy into artistic and imaginative pursuits.

capricorn weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The comfort of home may be especially appealing, but ask yourself whether you’re using it as an escape. If so, redirect that energy into creative activities that soothe your soul, such as gardening, tending to your houseplants or growing kitchen herbs. Establish meaningful rituals to connect with your inner self. If emotions feel overwhelming, seek guidance from a counselor or trusted advisor to gain perspective.

aquarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Communication requires extra care. Before expressing heartfelt emotions or presenting ideas, take time to clarify your thoughts. Negotiations are especially delicate—pay close attention to details, and seek legal counsel before signing agreements. This is also an excellent period for writing or refining creative projects. Diligence will pay off, allowing you to produce some of your most compelling work.

pisces weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)


Be mindful with finances and possessions. If something promises quick riches, be skeptical. You may feel slightly disoriented, so detach from rigid expectations. Approach material matters with a spiritual mindset—do your belongings bring joy and elevate your energy? Take time to assess what truly adds value to your life and let go of anything that no longer serves you.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

horoscopeastrologyzodiac signshoroscopes

The Latest

Target Shoes On Sale For Circle Week 2025
Shoes & Accessories

9 Target Shoes That Are Literally Perfect For Spring – All Under $24!

​Anti-Inflammatory Snacks
Recipes

11 Easy ​Anti-Inflammatory Snacks You Can Make At Home

ryan murphy american love story sarah pidgeon as carolyn bessette kennedy
Entertainment

Ryan Murphy's New Show Just Found Its Lead

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit