Pick Up These Reads From The Banned Books List To Challenge The Status Quo
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Knowledge is power, so it's not that surprising that books have historically been banned to repress the power of others. According to Harvard, the first known instance of a banned book in America is from the literal 1600s, so this isn't anything new. Stemming from the idea that people — and more recently, for children specifically — will be influenced by things they read, several books you and I may be familiar with were once (or still are in some places) banned. What’s even worse is that some libraries are even being forced to withhold certain books unless they want to face prosecution still.
My fondest childhood memories revolve around the amazing relationship I had with my elementary school’s librarian, so I can't fathom this. I’d often ask for a bathroom pass only to sneak to the library to spend time reading and talking to her. I never got in trouble because staff encouraged and celebrated me reading.
While I focus on helping the next generation learn and read everything they can, here are some classic and current books that have frequented the banned books list over the years.
1984 by George Orwell
1984 is at the top of our banned books list because I think it sends a stark message that's ruffled some feathers 👀. Within its pages are one man’s growing discontent with the totalitarian government he lives in. Tasked with rewriting history so that it fits a certain narrative (clears throat), Winston Smith becomes determined to find a way to make a change. However, it feels impossible when everyone’s moves are monitored via technology.
Sadly, there are no happy endings in this book because it’s revealed that some powers are beyond control and there’s only one way to survive — assimilation.
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
Although main character Guy Montag is a firefighter who spends his time setting homes on fire for breaking the law, it becomes clear that he’s grown weary of society’s reliance on technological advancements. It’s first noticed when he meets teenaged Clarisse and is intrigued by her hopeful outlook on life.
When her family suddenly disappears, Guy’s moral compass and zest for life are awakened. This plunges him into the worlds that he’s been called to destroy; something he understands is worth the risk.
Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
In many ways, Gender Queer is equally Maia Kobabe's love letter to emself — one the gives em permission to share their truth in its entirety. There's many tales that involved eir teenaged self, but the most important lesson e learned is how to comfortably exist.
E finds community in unexpected places and helps those who may come across eir book with their own identity journeys. In short, Gender Queer is a call-to-action novel that seeks to educate with the help of personal experiences.
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
All Boys Aren't Blue is another memoir that asks you to look at the humanity of people. Taking great care to detail pivotal moments in his life, George M. Johnson talks about the sweet and sour moments of his queer journey as a young Black man. From dealing with bullies to marginalization, it's a must-read for young adults who are looking to come to terms with their sexuality and identity.
The Perks of Being a Wallflowerby Stephen Chbosky
Charlie credits his observant nature to his ability to blend into the background, but even that's no match when he's faced with having to actually show up in his life. Thrust into the middle of changing friendships, love, and sex, he struggles to make sense of it all. But, he eventually finds that his offbeat stride is the perfect soundtrack for the craziness of life.
Animal Farm by George Orwell
Instead of placing humans at the center of this tale, Animal Farm gives a charismatic voice to animals who feel under-appreciated. Encouraged by Old Major, a boar whose influence is felt by all, the animals eventually take over the farm they inhabit. They establish their own government and laws that guide their daily lives.
But as their farm thrives, the animals are met with resistance from their former farmer and find they’re not able to agree on everything. Some believe they need to rely on modern enhancements around the farm to live freely while others feel strongly that it’s unnecessary.
What the reader comes to find is that no society is perfect and even animals are prone to turn on each other in search for their idea of paradise. Not only that, but 1984 reiterates a line spoken by Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
After Atticus is assigned to defend Tom Robinson, a young black man, who’s accused of harming a white woman — a major offense during the early 1930s — he and his children’s lives are forever changed. They find themselves defending Tom throughout the book in the wake of growing tensions and hateful rhetoric.
Despite realizing that the young white woman, Mayelle Ewell, and her father aren’t telling the truth about what happened, Tom is convicted and eventually murdered. What happens next is a testament to justice and karma being found when the legal system fails to stand on the right side of history.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume
So many of our lives have been touched by ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,’ so it’s heartbreaking to see that it’s now been banned. Truthfully, I can say that if my biological dad had it his way, this book and Sex Education classes would’ve been banned long ago because he feels that young girls shouldn’t be introduced to certain topics too early.
But there’s no denying that this book reads like a coming-of-age story that covers everything from getting your first period to navigating intense romantic feelings. It'll be hard not to see yourself in Margaret Simon or her new friends — Nancy, Gretchen, and Janie — as you relive their memories.
Also, it's a nod to the fact that sometimes young people are capable of developing their own relationship with religion and a higher power without feeling pressured.
Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
This classic love story revolves around Janine Crawford's growth as a woman and the lovers she entertains along the way. Despite not having a say so in her first marriage to an older man, she escapes and finds solace in another who eventually treats her like arm candy. When she finally comes across Tea Cake, she meets someone she feels is a worthy lover and their romance is as passionate as it's volatile.
Still, no one can deny what they have is special and they get to enjoy it until tragedy rips Tea Cake away from Janine. Forced to make a difficult choice, Janine eventually finds herself back at square one and realizes it's where she needs to be.
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Trigger warning: This book mentions childhood sexual violence.
Despite the brilliance of Maya Angelou, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings has landed on many banned books lists, but I have a feeling I know why. When I first read this memoir, I pictured myself in little Maya's shoes. She talks in great detail about her upbringing in Stamps, Arkansas and even talks about the prejudice that ran deep in the town. However, her grandmother, big brother Bailey, and uncle are a sort of safe haven for her.
By the time she and Bailey go to live with their biological mother in St. Louis, Maya feels like she's finally getting the hang of life. Unfortunately, sexual violence occurs in her new safe haven and she finds herself disassociating so she doesn't have to confront the aftermath of trauma.
Eventually, she learns to find forgiveness, healing, and love exist within her, and she goes on to start charting an undeniable path for herself.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey
If you watched Ratched on Netflix, you were introduced to an early version of the formidable villain Nurse Ratched that exists within Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Instead of a woman who's still unsure of herself, she runs a tight and abusive ship at a mental hospital. No one has been brave enough to challenge her until Randle Patrick McMurphy arrives.
His charm and free-spirited nature catapults him to popularity among the other patients which agitates Nurse Ratched to no end. What happens over the course of the book is a battle of wills and desires that has damning effects.
The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed
Trigger warning: This book mentions rape.
Banned books — like The Nowhere Girls — that tackle sexuality and sexual violence may seem jarring for those who believe shielding young people from anything sex related means they'll never get curious. But as a victim of rape at 17 years old, I've learned that not talking about sex or sexual violence doesn't mean they'll never happen.
It's the driving force of The Nowhere Girls and follows three teens — Grace Salter, Rosina Suarez, and Erin Delillo — as they band together to seek justice against rape culture. Although their backgrounds may be different, their commitment to seeking justice isn't and it sends them on a journey that includes practicing celibacy until changes are implemented.
Oryx and Crakeby Margaret Atwood
In a world where everything — even humanity — has changed, Snowman has a difficult time dealing with the loss of two people he cared for. In order to figure out how everything unfolded the way it has, he decides to go on a quest until he's satisfied with what he finds.
Knowing that he may find more than he intended to, he swallows his fears and learns to come to terms with the genetic engineering that's taken place.
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
Feyre is caught between two worlds in A Court of Mist and Fury — the sequel to A Court of Thorns and Roses — and it causes her great distress. Although she's considered a savior by her great love Tamlin, she's fully aware that it's more complicated than that. The closer she gets to enjoying a lifetime of love and marriage with Tamlin, she must find a way to come to terms with the many layers of who she is.
Her journey is made that much harder when it's up to her to stop something dark from taking shape and causing harm to everything she's ever known.
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
Similar to Charlie in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Greg Gaines knows how to dissociate no matter where he is and no one really questions it. The only person who knows him the best is Earl and they spend time creating films that are mediocre at best.
But when Rachel and her leukemia diagnosis enters the picture, Greg and Earl have to open their worlds a little wider than before. This leads them to document Rachel's life and all the ways life doesn't have to be perfect to matter.
Which banned books have you read? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out our storefront for more book recs!
