A "Sullivan's Crossing" Fangirl's Guide To Halifax, Nova Scotia
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The quickest way to live out your favorite TV show or movie IRL is to visit its filming locations. Trust us, it's easier than it sounds! From The Summer I Turned Pretty's Wilmington, North Carolina and Gossip Girl's New York City to Mamma Mia's Skopelos, Greece, you can relive your favorite moments — all you need is a cheap flight (or a great roadtrip playlist). If you're a Gilmore Girls fan who's already checked Washington, Connecticut off your bucket list, then you *have* to make a trip up to Halifax, Nova Scotia to see where they filmed The CW's new hit show Sullivan's Crossing. Here's what we'd recommend!
Brit + Co's "Sullivan's Crossing" Guide To Halfiax, Nova Scotia
Before we get into the Sullivan's Crossing of it all, if you've never been to Canada before, here's a quick breakdown of its provinces. Just like the United States is made up of 50 states, Canada is made up of three territories (The Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut) and 10 provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan). Each province has its own capital city — Nova Scotia's capital is Halifax!
There are a few different ways you can get to Halifax, Nova Scotia, depending on what kind of travel is easiest for you. If you don't want to make the drive, you can fly directly into the city, or take a ferry. Whether you choose to explore the city or take it easy in a slower, more peaceful environment, there are plenty of ways to spend your time.
Where To Stay In Halfiax, Nova Scotia
To lean into the aesthetic of a cozy small town drama, book a stay in a bed and breakfast or an inn. If you're looking for a more private stay, the Pebble Bed & Breakfast is hidden in a cul-de-sac (which makes it the perfect option for anyone who loves a daily walk). You can take a stroll along historic Halifax's waterfront, use their canoe and kayak, and check out a few local shops before relaxing on a queen-size feather bed. Yes, please!
The Halliburton Inn (which is also near the historic Halifax, Nova Scotia waterfront) is made up of three townhouses from the early 1800s. It features intimate dining rooms, a library, and a garden courtyard for anyone who wants to curl up with a book or literally stop and smell the roses. Plus, you get access to a 4-piece bath, breakfast boxes, and in-room coffee.
If you're looking for a familiar hotel, you can also check out the nearby Courtyard by Marriott and Hampton Inn & Suites.
For AirBnb fans, there are plenty of condos near downtown Halifax that will give you a local's experience while still providing you with plenty of tourist-y options! Harbourfront Living in the Heart of Downtown is actually attached to the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, which means you get the same ocean views with a more personal experience. You'll be near the waterfront boardwalk, the Historic Brewery Market district, and a variety of restaurants.
For the true Sullivan's Crossing experience, check out the Shubie Park campground (one of the show's filming locations!) when they open up in May. For outdoor adventurers, the park has a lake and supervised beach, a tennis court, and a park to explore, but there are also bathrooms, laundry services, and coin-operated showers to keep you comfortable. Plus, the campground is only a few minutes away from downtown Halifax — you can even ride a bike there!
What To Do In Halfiax, Nova Scotia
Aside from visiting filming locations like Beaver Bank, Shubie Park, and Oakfield Provincial Park, it'll be easier to fill up your itinerary. For a land and water tour you won't forget, hop on the Halifax Hopper bus and cruise tour or take no more than six people on Peggy's Cove Express Tour to see the iconic lighthouse!
On sunny days, explore the Victorian-Inspired Halifax Public Gardens starting at 8am to see scroll beds, Serpentine beds, and raised carpet beds. The beautiful trees, fountain, and more than 240 varieties of flora will take your breath away! Museum lovers will want to check out the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic for all of Halifax, Nova Scotia's marine history, the Art Gallery Of Nova Scotia for beautiful artwork, and the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 to learn about Canada's Immigration history. And don't forget local bookstores like Bookmark!
If you're staying near the Halifax waterfront and want a day where you don't have to get into a car, there are plenty of activities you can do right on the waterfront. From the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market and Alexander Keith's Brewery to Sugah! Confectionery and Ice Cream Emporium and waterfront dining options, there's something for every kind of foodie.
Where To Eat And Drink In Halfiax, Nova Scotia
Speaking of waterfront dining, Halifax, Nova Scotia is known for its seafood, so if you love all things fish, shrimp, and lobster, then you *have* to try something from John's Lunch or Salty's. But Tomavinos Ristorante's pizza and The Canteen's Nova Scotian + French + Italian menu are totally the kinds of cozy comfort foods you'll want to eat in your hotel room while you watch the new episode of Sullivan's Crossing ;).
Coffee is arguably the most important part of any morning routine, so be sure to check out Dilly Dally Coffee Cafe or Cabin Coffee for a taste of both the local coffee and to say hi to some new faces.
