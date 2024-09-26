Scott Patterson's Mind-Blowing 'Gilmore Girls' Theory Connects It To 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Scott Patterson is perhaps best known for playing the blunt, coffee-pouring Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls, a character that reminds me quite a lot of Sullivan's Crossing's Sully — and not just because they're both played by Scott. When I ask whether the actor thinks Sully and Luke would get along, he has a very unexpected answer. "I think he is Luke," he jokes. (Considering they both wear backwards caps and flannels, maybe he's onto something.)
"You know, if Luke hadn't ever met Lorelai or their relationship failed miserably and he shut down the diner, couldn't cope anymore, and he escaped to the woods in Canada and opened up a campground," he continues.
Fremantle
In Sullivan's Crossing, which comes back to The CW October 2, Sully's dealing with a lot, like an estranged relationship with his daughter Maggie and foreclosure threatening the campground. And in the final moments of season 1, he collapses. Talk about drama! While Luke also has his fair share of unexpected plot lines (like a child he never knew about), it's not quite the same kind of dramatic, and Scott says Sully is like "if Luke Danes, all of a sudden his life became very traumatic and, like, [started] feeling everything all the time and weeping copious tears instead of, like, Luke holding it all the time."
The actor also admits that "there [are] a lot of similarities between Sullivan's Crossing and Stars Hollow. In Stars Hollow there are more eccentric, really lovable oddball characters, you know, because it's a different genre of television, but Sullivan's has its share." My favorite lovable characters? Edna and Frank, without a doubt!
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 might be premiering next week, but fall means we're all in the middle of a Gilmore Girls rewatch — including Scott Patterson himself.
"I'm really kind of loving these [Netflix] episodes," he says of watching the series for the first time. "I read the reviews. I know people aren't real happy with them. I was thrilled with 'Summer.' I thought it was really kind of crazy and experimental, and it took a lot of risks...I've been thoroughly entertained, I really have. And that's really the point, isn't it?"
Warner Bros. Television
Ever since the release of that Netflix miniseries in 2016, fans have been hoping for another revival. And while he doesn't have any information on A Year in the Life season 2, he's hoping for a revival just as much as any of us — especially ahead of Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary in October of 2025.
"Wouldn't it be nice to announce something for the 25th anniversary? Who the heck knows?"
