It's always a good time to let someone know that you love them, but something about the coziness, bright lights, and joy of the holidays make it easier to tell someone how much they mean to you. It can be difficult to find the right words to express exactly what you're feeling, but if there's one thing we're sure of, "Happy Holidays" just doesn't cut it!
No matter what your holiday plans are, and whether you're signing a premade card or creating a long handwritten note, these Christmas card ideas encompass the magic of the holiday season, the importance of close relationships, and the beauty of love for a card that will make your best friend, your sister, or your S.O. smile. Keep reading for 60 amazing quotes to all to all your cards and notes.
Christmas Card Ideas: Song Lyrics
- "December wouldn't be the same without you." — "December" by Gabrielle Aplin and Hannah Grace
- "And when I'm feeling alone, you remind me of home. Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas." — "Christmas Tree Farm" by Taylor Swift
- "For years to come we'll always know one thing, that's the love that Christmas can bring." — "That's Christmas To Me" by Pentatonix
- "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" by Andy Williams
- "You're all I need underneath the tree." — "Underneath The Tree" by Kelly Clarkson
- "Christmas Eve will find me where the love light gleams." — "I'll Be Home For Christmas" by Bing Crosby
- "It barely took a breath to realize we're gonna be a classic for all time." — "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
- "You're a star in the face of the sky." — "Daniel" by Elton John
- "When you pine for the sunshine of a friendly gaze for the holidays, you can't beat home sweet home." — "(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays" by Perry Como
- "It don't feel like Christmas when you're not here." — "Don't Feel Like Christmas" by Tyler Hilton
- "Those who've seen us know that not a thing could come between us." — "Sisters" by Rosemary Clooney
- "All I want for Christmas is you." — "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
- "Where there is love, I'll be there." — "I'll Be There" by The Jackson 5
- "Snow is falling all around us like our own wide world inside a globe." — "Still Can't Sleep On Christmas Eve" by We The Kingdom
- "My mood's up all because I know that the snow and the greeting cards mean it's the holidays." — "Holidays" by Josie Dunne
- "As for me there's nothing like a Christmas tree surrounded by family." — "Christmas Every Day" by David Archuleta
- "If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see, I'll be the light to guide you." — "Count On Me" by Bruno Mars
- "Break out the tinsel, unpack the lights, we're about to bring on the merry and bright." — "Favorite Time Of Year" by Carrie Underwood
- "Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Frank Sinatra
- "There's nothing you can buy me, it's your hand I wanna hold." — "Hometown Christmas" by Judah & The Lion, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Switchfoot
Christmas Card Ideas: Movie Quotes
- "I believe, I believe, it’s silly, but I believe." — Miracle on 34th Street
- "There’s a certain magic that comes with the very first snow. For when the first snow is also a Christmas snow, well, something wonderful is bound to happen." — Frosty the Snowman
- "A true selfless act always sparks another.” — Klaus
- "Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- "Christmas is the time to be with the people you love." — Love Actually
- "This is my family. I found it all on my own. It's little and broken... But still good." — Lilo & Stitch
- "Just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist." — The Santa Clause
- "Merry Christmas you filthy animal." — Home Alone
- "Be kind and have courage. And all will be well." — Cinderella
- "Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas." — The Grinch
- "That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen." — Deck The Halls
- "Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas." — A Christmas Story
- "Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart." — The Polar Express
- "This is Christmas. The season of perpetual hope." — Home Alone
- "It's Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive." — The Holiday
- “We must face tomorrow, whatever it may hold, with determination, joy, and bravery.” — Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
- "I want to wash my hands, my face, my hair with snow." — White Christmas
- "I could never love anyone as I love my sisters." — Little Women
- “When there is kindness, there is goodness. When there is goodness, there is magic.” — Cinderella
- "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul." — The Notebook
Christmas Card Ideas: Quotes
- "The most important thing in the world is family and love." — John Wooden
- "In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." — Friedrich Nietzsche
- "From home to home, and heart to heart, from one place to another. The warmth and joy of Christmas, brings us closer to each other." — Emily Matthews
- "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." — Norman Vincent Peale
- "What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” — Agnes M. Pahro
- “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama XIV
- "Family is not an important thing. It's everything." — Michael J. Fox
- "Even in the chaos of everyday life, moments of gratitude remind us to hold onto the good things." — Brit Morin
- "At Christmas, all roads lead home.” — Marjorie Holmes
- “Remember, there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” — Scott Adams
- “The older you get, the more you realize that kindness is synonymous with happiness.” — Lionel Barrymore
- “Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever.” — Richelle Goodrich
- "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” – Richard Bach
- "Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas." — Dale Evans
- "Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers.” — Kahlil Gibran
- “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” — Mother Teresa
- “Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” — Lisa Weedn
- "Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting.” — Thomas S. Monson
- “Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.” — Eric Hoffer
- “There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” –C.S. Lewis
