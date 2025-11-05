I didn't see this coming.
Who Was Eliminated From 'Dancing With The Stars' Week 8?
Dancing With the Stars went to Oz for Wicked night and everyone showed off their moves — from Robert Irwin's "Dancing Through Life" jazz to Dylan Efron's "I'm Not That Girl" rumba and Danielle Fishel's "No Good Deed" tango. But the one question at the top of everyone's mind is "who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars?" Well, we have the answer and it might not be the person you expect.
Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars last night? Keep reading to find out — and see the other couples' scores.
Who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars week 8?
ABC/Disney
At the end of episode 8 of Dancing With The Stars, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were sent home after performing a Contemporary dance to "Dream On" by Aerosmith. The Boy Meets World actress said the experience of performing on the show has "truly been life changing, and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous."
Meanwhile, Pasha said that Danielle is definitely his "friend for life" after competing together.
Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars week 7?
ABC/Disney
The latest Dancing With the Stars elimination came on Halloween Night during week 7. The October 28 episode saw Jen and Jan get sent home after their contemporary dance to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" — and 55 million votes from viewers!
Despite the disappointment, Jen said taking part in the show was "everything," and that she did it for her kids. Jan also praised his dance partner, whom he called "a rockstar."
Fans of the show had a few thoughts of their own. "I feel so bad for Jen. seriously. the judges have never said one nice thing to her. They complimented her mom. They compliment Jan. And maybe I'd care more about what they said if they didn’t lose credibility everytime the over score Whitney," one X user tweeted, while another said, "I am actually really sad about Jen and Jan though </3."
Who got eliminated last week?
ABC/Disney
After a night of wickedly fun dancing, one couple had to go home: and it was Scott and Kylee. The duo did a contemporary dance to "The Wizard and I" before receiving the news they were going home.
"Rylee is my favorite person ever," Scott said, adding that the experience of Dancing With the Stars has been "everything" to him. "I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go."
Rylee also agreed she "couldn't ask for a better partner" than Scott.
How many episodes is Dancing With the Stars season 34?
ABC/Disney
Dancing With the Stars will have 11 episodes. Here's the full breakdown:
- Season 34, Episode 1 "Premiere" premiered on ABC September 16, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 2 "One-Hit Wonders Night" premiered on ABC September 23, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 3 "TikTok Night" premiered on ABC September 30, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 4 "Disney Night" premiered on ABC October 7, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 5 "Dedication Night" premiered on ABC October 14, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 6 "Wicked Night" premiered on ABC October 21, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 7 "Halloween Night" premiered on ABC October 28, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 8 "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" premiered on ABC November 4, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 9 premieres on ABC November 11, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 10 premieres on ABC November 18, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 11 premieres on ABC November 25, 2025
