Will There Be A 'Task' Season 2? Here's What We Know.

The Task finale might have started off with some heartbreak after a shocking episode 6, but it ended on a more hopeful note than I could have hoped for. And after the ending, fans are wondering: Will there be a Task season 2? The show might have been billed as a limited series, but the cast and creators are already talking about what it could look like to bring a second season to HBO.

Keep reading to see what they've said — and everything we know about a potential Task season 2.

Will there be a Task season two? We haven't gotten an official Task season 2 renewal yet, but the team is hoping to bring you more of the story! Writer Brad Ingelsby would "love to have a chance to do another season of Task," he said in an October interview with Esquire. "If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I'd love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place. I do feel like I have more stories to tell."

Is Task a limited series? HBO Yes, Task was originally created and put out with the intention of it being a limited series, but multiple miniseries are getting a multi-season treatment. If HBO wants to turn Task into a long-running show, I wouldn't be surprised!

Where is Maeve going at the end of Task? HBO After getting all of Robbie's money (and Tom allowing her to keep it), Maeve takes her cousins and leaves Delco. It's not officially confirmed where she's going, but one thing's for sure: she's headed to greener pastures.

How many episodes are in Task? HBO There are 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025

"Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025

"Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025

"Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025

"All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025

"Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "A Still Small Voice" premiered on HBO Max October 19, 2025

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for even more TV news!