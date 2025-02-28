It doesn’t get cuter than this.
12 "Quiet Luxury" Kitchen Upgrades From World Market – All Under $15!
World Marketalways has cute stuff in their aisles. If you look closely, you can find plenty of items with chic-and-sleek “quiet luxury” energy that’ll instantly make your kitchen look put-together. The best part is that their goodies are typically very affordable – I scrolled World Market’s site and hunted down 12 “quiet luxury” kitchen upgrades, all under $15! From utensils to servingware, these picks prove that luxury is all about details – not cost.
Scroll on for 12 “quiet luxury”-worthy kitchen finds from World Market you can snag for $15 or less!
World Market
Mini Round Ceramic Cocotte Dutch Oven
This adorable mini-sized cocotte is reminding me of the famed Le Creuset brand, and the best part is it's only $10! World Market says it's "perfect for baking an individual pot pie or a romantic lava cake for two." Yum!
World Market
Ivory & Light Blue Stripe Speckled Ceramic Salt Cellar
Salt cellars are a staple in any "quiet luxury" kitchen, and though pretty minimal in design, this $6 (yes, $6!) white and blue one totally gives French chateau vibes.
World Market
Wood Vine Tomatoes Spatula
Tomato-themed anything will never not be cute, but when it comes to kitchen utensils, tomatoes somehow get even cuter. This $8 spatula will be your cooking sidekick for everything from mixing up stir fries to scraping the brownie bowl.
World Market
Extra Large Capri Beige Marble Spoon Rest
Monumental in size, this XL spoon rest brings a super elevated look to your kitchen counters, thanks to the marble material. The marble pattern differs between each spoon rest, so you'll get a totally unique piece for only $15!
World Market
Reactive Glaze Ceramic Mug
Minimalism is key when it comes to the "quiet luxury" look – but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with color! This sleek $7 ceramic mug is crafted using a reactive glaze, which gives it a one-of-a-kind effect.
World Market
Small Silicone & Glass Bakeware Storage Container
The cream color on this $10 piece is so smooth and satisfying. It's truly a two-for-one type of deal, too, because not only is it a storage container, it's microwave- and oven-safe (if you remove the lid) for cooking up anything you can dream of!
World Market
Olive Wood Cheese Cutting Board
Your next charcuterie board is calling! Luckily, this smooth hardwood option is just $13 and can host a ton of different snacks on its surface.
World Market
Spring Glow-Up Ceramic Ramekin
Ideal for dips, spreads, cut fruit, olives, crème brûlées, and much, much more, this $4 ceramic ramekin will be a versatile player in your kitchen in no time! It also comes in a couple more spring-ready colorways, so you can suit up your kitchen for the new season.
World Market
White Ceramic Ruffled Pie Dish
The scalloped edges on this pie dish will definitely give your baked treats the sophisticated look you're searching for, all for just $15!
World Market
Pink Hand Painted Ceramic Scalloped Storage Canister
This cutie $13 canister can be used for kitchen utensils, coffee grounds, oats, sugar, flour, or really whatever you wish to stow away stylishly.
World Market
Glass Oil Bottle & Gold Stopper
Ditch the store-bought olive oil bottle for this adorable glass bottle, and watch your cooking setup transform in an instant! The gold stopper provides the perfect pour – snag it for a whopping $6!
World Market
Hand Painted Ceramic Tomato Figural Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Oh, I'm obsessed! This salt and pepper shaker set is going to help you usher in the spring and summer seasons (including all the best seasonal meals and treats!) in the cutest way.
