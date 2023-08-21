17 Fall Decor Favorites From World Market
World Market is definitely checking off all the boxes with their international grocery game, gadgets, *and* budget-friendly fall home decor. Get started with your seasonal shopping with these spirited decor pieces that'll take you from the first crisp evening to Halloween night!
Mushroom Lidded Ceramic Mug ($9)
A hot coffee in this fungi-shaped mug is going to simply hit different this fall!
Kolor Me Koby Wax Resist Landscape Planter with Tray ($25)
Though this planter will last harvests to come, it's super fall-esque with the warm-toned top and soothing sunset design.
Gold Metal Abstract Wave Tape Candle Holder ($16)
It's not spooky season if there's no candles to be lit! Make sure you're prepped for candlestick hour with this sleek gold holder.
Ivory Textured Ceramic Vase with Handles ($25)
Pop a bunch of pampas grass in this bad boy, and you'll be one step closer to rockin' the World Market fall decor game.
Antique Brass and Sage Glass Arched Frame ($20)
This picture frame adds some much-needed cozy nostalgia to your bedside, dresser, or bookshelf.
Embroidered Mushroom Lumbar Pillow ($35)
What can we say? Mushrooms remind us of the fall season's coziness. Decorate your space with this darling pillow that flaunts seasonal details!
Ceramic Pumpkin Shaped Deep Pie Dish with Lid ($25)
Making some homemade bread in this adorable pumpkin-shaped dish is a dream soon to come true – once you add to cart!
Faux Floral Harvest Arrangement in a Pumpkin Pot ($28)
This World Market fall decor pick will make the *perfect* centerpiece for all your fall time gatherings. Did someone saydinner party?
White Boucle Fabric Pumpkin Decor ($13)
Finish off your seasonal decorating sesh by implementing these cute plush pumpkins. The fabric feels as soft as it looks, amping up the cozy vibes even more.
Multicolor Crochet Abstract Tile Throw Pillow ($32, was $40)
Reminiscent of our go-to chunky sweater, this crocheted throw pillow adds some home-y feels to your sofa spread.
Brushed Gold Metal Contemporary Pillar Candle Holder ($18)
Complete your fall coffee table decor with a few of these candle holders. The gold color emits warmth, perfect for chilly fall nights.
Halloween Decor from World Market
Felted Wool Halloween Icons Hanging Decor ($20)
Hang these little guys by your front door to greet every Halloween guest with delightful spookiness! That is, if you're playing nice this year.
Black and Natural Coir Bat Shaped Doormat ($15)
This bat doormat isn't super menacing, but still gives off some eeriness for the entryway.
Glass Skull Shaped Drink Dispenser ($30)
Pour up those beloved Halloween cocktails using this skull-y jug – it'll leave you coming back for seconds!
Off White Figural Ghost Serving Platter ($15)
Serve up all the tricks, but more importantly, the treats! This ghostie guy is the perfect host for Halloween cupcakes, cookies, and more.
Black Metal Taper Candelabra ($30)
This candleholder makes for extra special haunted house vibes for this fall.
Charcoal Bat and Blackbird Pint Glass ($7)
Whatever bev you use this glass for, it'll be elevated by the spooky bat and blackbird designs!
Images via World Market.
