World Market Has All The Spring Trends You're Looking For In One Place
When it comes to home decor, it can be easy to zone in on a trend, and spend time picking pieces from a variety of brands, collaborations, and collections to create a cohesive space. But thanks to the spring decor collection from World Market, you can get everything you need in one go. We totally fell in love with all of the pieces — especially since they touch every decor trend we covered earlier this year!
It doesn't matter if you're a fan of minimalist neutrals or you want every piece of decor in your living room to have a funky and floral pattern, you're sure to find something in this collection to inspire you. Say hello to your newest home decor obsession.
Living Room Decor Trends For Spring 2023
A neutral living room gets a bohemian and eclectic update with funky floral side tables and colorful pillows. Choosing pillows with embroidery or details like tassels means that you'll have some extra texture as well as color.
Robyn Marble And Wood Scalloped Nesting Tables 2 Piece Set($250); Zoe Multicolor Floral Distressed Persian Style Area Rug ($100+); Multicolor Floral Burst Lumbar Pillow ($40); Hayes Cream Modular Sectional Ottoman ($250); Teal Floral Embroidered Hello Lumbar Pillow ($30); Shop the full room here.
For all us maximalists out there, you can go crazy on your bookshelves without overwhelming the space. Sticking to neutrals while still allowing the decor to have fun shapes, or making sure that all your vases have similar silhouettes, will provide plenty of visual interest while still looking cohesive.
White Peace Sign Ceramic Hand Vase ($25); Tall Black Metal Taper Candle Holder($25);Light Amber Blown Glass Mushroom Vase($35); Four Sided Tassel Throw Pillow ($35); Dried Sun Palm Leaf Bunch ($12); Artisan Glass Tealight Candle Holder($15).
Since mirrors reflect light (which means they make your space feel bigger, thank goodness), don't be afraid to turn your gallery wall into a mirror wall. Play with shapes and colors until you find pieces that feel the most like you — even if that means pairing pieces that look completely different from one another.
Black Metal Windowpane Arched Wall Mirror ($350); Walnut Brown Wood Organic Pebble Wall Mirror ($180); Round Gold Wire Floral Wall Mirror ($100); Mango Wood Carved Floral Vanity Mirror ($250); Talia Wood Arched Leaning Full Length Mirror ($280)
An all-white room provides the perfect backdrop for colorful furniture, artwork, throw pillows, and decor. There is much more room to play with different shades and patterns when your foundation is blank.
Abbey Brick Red Velvet Upholstered Swivel Chair ($500); Natural Wood Boho Bead Decor ($35); Gustav Short Vintage Acorn And Cane Bookshelf ($400); Easton Cocoa Wood Coffee Table With Shelf ($450); Velvet Throw Pillow ($11, was $15); All Across Africa Blue Woven Arch Wall Decor ($150); Shop the full room here.
A large and colorful piece of art can serve as the focal point for a whole wall, meaning you can leave the rest of the decor (like a few books and a few jars) fairly simple.
Saturated Landscape By Jess Franks Framed Canvas Wall Art ($150); Cynthia Vintage Walnut Turned Leg Bookshelf ($300); Barcelona Clear Recycled Glass Vase ($50); White Resin Coral Decor ($13+); Barcelona Clear Recycled Glass Candle Holder ($13+).
If you're all about plants, lean into the natural aesthetic with shades of green, beige, and cream. Throw pillows that also mix in darker shades of navy, black, or gray, will add dimension without throwing something like bright red into the mix. Check out our downloadable Houseplant Guide for the rundown on how you can actually keep this many plants alive.
Ivory Ceramic Channeled Planter ($15); Round Braided Indoor Outdoor Pouf ($100); Round Aged Driftwood Carved Wood Lattice Accent Table ($200); Round Natural Wood Zeke Coffee Table ($400); Camile Sage Green Velvet Right Facing Sectional Sofa ($1,700); Nomad Undyed Abstract Tufted Wool Area Rug ($300); Shop the full room here.
IRL plants complement plant decor in a playful way. Add different shades (like black and white) and materials (like gold) to keep things interesting.
The Seedling By David Schmitt Framed Canvas Wall Art ($130); Ilana Natural Wood And Jute Rope Table Lamp ($100); White Sola Paper Floral Shadow Box Wall Art ($150); Gold Capiz Cylinder Wall Sconce ($80); Faux Eucalyptus Plant In Geo Pot ($10).
Add shades of brass and wood for a warm edge to a room filled with green plants. It provides an eye-catching contrast but still looks very natural.
CRAFT Buddha Head Outdoor Planter ($150); Black Metal Planter With Arched Gold Stand ($60); Elon Undyed Modern Geometric Wool Washable Area Rug ($300).
One of our favorite things to use to our advantage is a neutral couch — add a variety of colorful pillows in all different shapes, sizes, and patterns for a seasonal touch that dresses up the space. You can change them out for every season or holiday for a refresh without having to redo the whole room.
Multicolor Concentric Square Crocheted Throw Pillow ($40); Chenille Scandi Flower Throw Pillow ($35); Green Multicolor Floral Embroidered Lumbar Pillow ($35).
Dining Room Decor Trends For Spring 2023
A bright and airy kitchen is sure to make cooking more fun and with colorful kitchenware, funky cutting boards, and plenty of houseplants, it's sure to become a life-giving space that you can't wait to spend time in.
Geometric Dot Hand Painted Noodle Bowl ($13); White Ceramic Femme Figural Vase ($16); Curved Acacia Wood Serving Board ($30); Orange And Blue Stripe Hand Painted Ceramic Mug ($8); Reactive Glaze Ovals Hand Painted Ceramic Mug ($6).
It's almost strawberry picking season! Get in the right headspace with some kitchenware that will put you in a berry good mood.
Hand Painted Strawberry Figural Kitchenware Collection ($8+).
With a handmade feeling, this glazed kitchenware will have you drinking tea everyday of the week. Grabbing a whole collection will tie everything together beautifully.
Verbena Blue And Green Reactive Glaze Kitchenware Collection ($4+).
Warm materials like velvet provide a welcome contrast to the cool green and make this dining area the perfect place to cozy up with a cup of tea and your favorite breakfast. Adding details like a guitar, books, and candles make it feel more lived-in.
Caspian Vintage Acorn And Gold Metal Bar Cabinet($600); Edna Multicolor Floral Tufted Wool Area Rug ($300); Maliyah Wood Rounded Extension Dining Table($650); Velvet Jocelyn Upholstered Dining Chair Set Of 2 ($400); Shop the full room here.
Speckled dinnerware add a childlike wonder to your weeknights, and make for the perfect contrast to a neutral (and natural) dining area.
Aqua Splatter Hand Painted Dinnerware Collection ($8); Daisy Inlay Double Old Fashioned Glass ($10).
Home Decor For Extra Spaces
When we're deep in a good book series, we want a space that's inspiring, comfortable, and fun. The calm shades of blue and green in this reading room keep us calm while still offering enough personality that we aren't bored.
Cala Round Gold Hammered Metal Storage Coffee Table ($280); Brushed Gold Planter With Stand ($45); Green And White Leaves Wallpaper Mural($100); Industrial Wood And Metal Serving Tray ($40); Square Marble And Wood Coasters 4 Pack ($20); Shop the full room here.
Create the ultimate creative space with fun furniture and decor — like a honeycomb shelf and patterned geometric trashcan. You don't need much decor when your walls are this electric.
Zarek Mid Century Upholstered Office Chair($280); Gold And Glass Honeycomb Wall Shelf ($80); Reese Gold Wire Geometric Basket ($30+).
Don't stop the momentum once you get outside — create an atmosphere that pulls from the sunny goodness of summer with bright colors and plant-forward motifs. Sticking to the same few colors will keep things from feeling overloaded, even when you're working with multiple patterns.
Raelyn All Weather Wicker Outdoor Accent Table ($130); Segovia Light Brown Eucalyptus Outdoor Couch ($900); Natural Rattan Solar LED 10 Bulb String Lights ($35); Woven Kaleidoscope Indoor Outdoor Lumbar Pillow ($30); Yellow Diamond Ceramic Solar LED Lantern ($27, was $30); Segovia Eucalyptus Outdoor Coffee Table ($350); Shop the full room here.
Images used with permission via World Market.
