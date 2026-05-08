6 Series Finales That Actually Ruined The Entire Show For Us

It's amazing how the final episode of a TV show has the power to make or break a series. After years of emotional investment, fan theories, and Sunday night watch parties, a bad ending feels like a personal breakup. From "it was all a dream" tropes to character arcs that took a sudden 180, we’re looking back at the endings that still haunt our group chats. Here are the absolute worst TV finales of this century—and no, we’ll never forgive the writers for doing this to us.

Scroll for the worst series finales of this century. Do you agree?

How I Met Your Mother The whole series was leading up to Ted's romance with the mother, right? After all, the premise is evident in the title! So when the mother unexpectedly dies an untimely death in the series finale, Ted seemingly shrugs and runs over to Robin's place to thrust the blue French horn her way. Now, there's nothing wrong with the "it's been you all along" setup in romantic fiction, but the series has proven to us time and time again that Ted and Robin are not compatible. Like... at all. It would be one thing if Robin acted like she had a sliver of feelings for Ted, but she seems to have more interest in Lily throughout the series, for Pete's sake.

Game of Thrones Oh, 2019… the year when our biggest universal crisis was the GOT finale. The world collectively cringed when Tyrion Lannister gave his speech about how the person best fit to rule all of the kingdoms is… Bran? This lame choice led fans of the show to make endless memes about how even the random extras on the series would’ve been a better fit than Bran!

Pretty Little Liars This series was always about finding out who A is, right? But it seems like every other episode, we discover who is behind all those cruel text messages, only to learn that it's Mona... no wait, it's Ezra... no wait, it's Spencer's evil twin, Alex Drake, that we never knew about... no wait... it's... who's A again? I don't know. Just thinking about it gives me a thumping migraine.

And Just Like That We've all been endlessly divided lately, but the one thing we can all agree on is that the Sex and the City reboot was one big dumpster fire. The exclusion of Samantha, the addition of Che Diaz, the impressively bad plot holes, Miranda's behavior... yikes. Just yikes. And don't even get us started on that grand finale, which literally involved a clogged toilet storyline that brought nothing to the plot but more crap. Fitting. Why ruin the SATC legacy just like that?

Weeds Before Orange is the New Black, there was Weeds. This series started off promising, yet went off the rails somewhere around season 4. All of a sudden, the storylines became so outlandish and silly that the people who were still watching deserved some kind of medal for maintaining such intense suspension of disbelief. And what was with that series finale??

Lost For six seasons, Lost hooked us with smoke monsters, polar bears, and a web of mysteries that seemed to promise a mind-blowing payoff. But when the finale aired in 2010, many fans felt more stranded than the survivors of Oceanic 815. Instead of explaining the Island’s scientific anomalies or the Dharma Initiative’s true purpose, the show leaned into a spiritual "flash-sideways" reveal that left viewers questioning if anything they had watched actually mattered. Whether you saw it as a beautiful tribute to the characters or a massive cop-out that ignored years of lore, one thing is certain: we're still arguing about that church scene over a decade later.

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