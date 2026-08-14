Mutants forever!
Disney Drops a Surprise Full Look at 'Avengers: Doomsday' X-Men & Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Costumes
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I knew that the Marvel Studios display at Disney's D23 convention in Anaheim, California would be memorable, but I didn't expect Marvel to surprise us with a first look at some of their upcoming X-Men costumes. After — MAJOR SPOILER ALERT!! — Sadie Sink's Jean Gray showed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and we saw all our favorite OG X-Men in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we knew the upcoming movie (out December 18, 2026) would see the return of a lot of old favorites. And we finally have a surprise first look!
Thanks to D23, we have a new look at the Avengers: Doomsday costumes, including X-Men and Doctor Doom!
Nightcrawler's 'Avengers: Doomsday' costume.
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Nightcrawler's iconic X-Men costume features red detailing and an "X" at the center of his look, so I love seeing that the MCU clearly took inspiration from the original design. I love all the different textures alongside the slight variety in color.
Mystique's X-Men costume from 'Avengers: Doomsday'.
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Mystique's costume from Avengers: Doomsday has a few cutouts to allow her blue skin to show through, and it appears to be a hybrid of a jumpsuit with a skirt detail as well. She also has a belt with the iconic "X" at the center, and a delicate headpiece that looks a bit like a tiara.
Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Costume
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We also got a full look at Robert Downey Jr.'s costume as Doctor Doom, which is made of a deep green and black leather ensemble. We can also see the silver mask, a cape, and boots. And with the stain glass windows around him, the whole look is definitely reminiscent of medieval times.
The Red Guardian stopped by to say hi!
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The Red Guardian (a character from Thunderbolts* played by David Harbour) also made an appearance to hype up the New Avengers costume he designed himself. I was cracking up.
Stay tuned for more 'Avengers: Doomsday' news!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The official Disney entertainment presentation kicks off tonight, so stay tuned for even more movie updates and news on all things Marvel. Hopefully we get the official X-Men cast tonight!
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