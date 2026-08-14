I knew that the Marvel Studios display at Disney's D23 convention in Anaheim, California would be memorable, but I didn't expect Marvel to surprise us with a first look at some of their upcoming X-Men costumes. After — MAJOR SPOILER ALERT!! — Sadie Sink's Jean Gray showed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and we saw all our favorite OG X-Men in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we knew the upcoming movie (out December 18, 2026) would see the return of a lot of old favorites. And we finally have a surprise first look!

Thanks to D23, we have a new look at the Avengers: Doomsday costumes, including X-Men and Doctor Doom!

Nightcrawler's 'Avengers: Doomsday' costume. Chloe Williams/Brit + Co Nightcrawler's iconic X-Men costume features red detailing and an "X" at the center of his look, so I love seeing that the MCU clearly took inspiration from the original design. I love all the different textures alongside the slight variety in color.

Mystique's X-Men costume from 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Chloe Williams/Brit + Co Mystique's costume from Avengers: Doomsday has a few cutouts to allow her blue skin to show through, and it appears to be a hybrid of a jumpsuit with a skirt detail as well. She also has a belt with the iconic "X" at the center, and a delicate headpiece that looks a bit like a tiara.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Costume Chloe Williams/Brit + Co We also got a full look at Robert Downey Jr.'s costume as Doctor Doom, which is made of a deep green and black leather ensemble. We can also see the silver mask, a cape, and boots. And with the stain glass windows around him, the whole look is definitely reminiscent of medieval times.

The Red Guardian stopped by to say hi! Chloe Williams/Brit + Co The Red Guardian (a character from Thunderbolts* played by David Harbour) also made an appearance to hype up the New Avengers costume he designed himself. I was cracking up.

Stay tuned for more 'Avengers: Doomsday' news! Chloe Williams/Brit + Co The official Disney entertainment presentation kicks off tonight, so stay tuned for even more movie updates and news on all things Marvel. Hopefully we get the official X-Men cast tonight!

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