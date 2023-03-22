Kitty Is (Finally) Getting Her Own "To All The Boys" Spinoff
Besides Lara Jean and Peter's swoon-worthy romance in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before movies, the best part is Lara Jean's kid sister Kitty. Played by Anna Cathcart, Kitty is as hilarious as she is feisty, and now she's getting her own spinoff. Netflix announced XO, Kitty in April of 2022, but we finally got the first trailer today! Keep reading for the full scoop!
Get A First Look At "XO, Kitty"
In an era of powerpoint parties, Kitty's colorful and thoughtful presentation is the first thing that caught our eye in this clip. We also can't get over how the school's initials spell out KISS. Cute!
What is XO, Kitty about?
After discovering that her mother's boarding school in Korea is the same school that her long-distance boyfriend attends, Kitty has one goal: convince her dad to let her go. With a few matchmaking wins under her belt, Kitty assumes she knows everything about love. But it doesn't take long for her to realize just how complicated relationships actually are.
Who's starring in XO, Kitty?
Image via Park Young-Sol/Netflix
Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty Song Covey, along with Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, and Sarayu Blue as Trina.
When is XO, Kitty going to come out?
The series will be available on May 18, 2023.
Where can I watch XO, Kitty?
XO, Kitty will be available to stream on Netflix, which is where you can watch the first three To All The Boys movies!
Are you excited for XO, Kitty? Let us know in the comments and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest trending content.
Featuredimage via Park Young-Sol/Netflix.
