Everyone's Losing It Over This "Batsh—t" 'Yellowjackets' Theory: "Everything Came Together"

We've spent the last few years dissecting just what the heck is happening in Yellowjackets, and have witnessed everything from literal cannibalization and the antler queen. And this season, when the woods began singing back to the girls, it really pushed the show's creepy factor to the breaking point. But according to one major theory, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, "Croak", just proved everything we've witnessed has just been one giant delusion — and it's all to do with frogs. Yep, you read that right.

Keep reading for the Yellowjackets season 3 frog theory that sucked all of us, including Lottie and Shauna, in.

The supernatural element of 'Yellowjackets' could actually have been frogs the whole time. Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 features a pair of frog scientists named Edwin and Hannah, along with Kodiak, their guide. After Lottie kills Edwin with an axe because she believes the wilderness doesn't want them, Hannah and Kodiak are ultimately met with the team anyway; Travis and Akilah save Kodiak from falling off a cliff and Natalie and Shauna bring Hannah back to camp. @quigonnjake points out on TikTok how the arrival of the frog scientists could prove the wilderness supposedly singing back to the team is actually a frog call, and that the team has been wrapped up in one big delusion this whole time. "These girls have been isolated and alone and stranded for months — over a year!" he says. "It would make sense for them to create something in their mind after everything they have experienced, the other members of their team that they've lost, the eating of people." He also points out that because of Lottie's "psychological past," it makes sense for her to create something for the girls to believe in and fully hold on to. "And if we thought Lottie was batsh—t before, there's no term imaginable that describes her now," he concludes.

And 'Yellowjackets' fans are totally here for it. Naturally, the idea that a central part of Yellowjackets (AKA the magic of it all) isn't what we thought sent fans into a tizzy. "This 👏 show 👏 is 👏 not 👏 supernatural!" one user agreed in the comments, and I'm totally here for this. After seeing (somewhat) realistic shows like Outer Banks and Riverdale descend into absolutely unhinged supernatural plotlines, I'd love for a show we all thought was supernatural to wrap up with a scientific explanation! Oh how the tables have turned. Another Yellowjackets fan points out how Ben was the team's last tie to humanity, and that "Lottie's and Shauna's reactions prove it. They had the chance to go home, it was right there and they chose the wilderness," while a third theorizes "the trees engraved with the symbol are triangulation stations used for surveying and mapping the area and identifying areas of geothermal energy." We'll just have to keep tuning in until we get the full picture. But either way, another TikTok user says, "I was wondering why they all disliked Lottie in the adult timeline when they had been pretty much worshipping her in the wilderness. Everything came together."

When does Yellowjackets season 3 air? Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025 and new episodes air on Fridays at 12 AM EST on Paramount+ and Sundays at 8 PM EST on Showtime. Here's the full list of episodes: Season 3, Episode 1 "It Girl" premiered on February 16, 2025

Who's in Yellowjackets season 3? The Yellowjackets season 3 cast includes: Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nelisse as Shauna Shipman Sadecki: Jackie's best friend in high school who's actually sleeping with Jackie's boyfriend Jeff and gets pregnant with Callie. As an adult, Shauna's discontent with being Jeff's housewife and struggles to connect with their daughter Callie.

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner: A competitive member of the Yellowjackets who's secretly dating Vanessa before the plane crash and, after they wind up on the island, starts sleepwalking, which evolves into psychogenic fugue and follows her into adulthood.

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley: The Yellowjackets' equipment manager who's frequently bullied as a teen and has a crush on Coach Ben. She proves to be helpful after the crash, and as an adult, Misty works in a nursing home and takes part in the Citizen Detectives crime solving club.

Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio: A member of the team who struggles with substance abuse, but who takes charge after the plane crash.

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Charlotte "Lottie" Matthews: A wealthy member of the Yellowjackets who has schizophrenia, and whose parents provided the plane that crashed in the wilderness.

Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa "Van" Palmer: Taissa secret girlfriend before the crash who plays goalkeeper on the team. She believes Lottie while they're trapped in the wilderness, and as an adult, she owns a video store.

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott: Yellowjackets assistant coach who does not return Misty's affections.

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki: Shauna's husband and Callie's father, as well as Jackie's ex boyfriend.

Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez: Coach Martinez's son who finds himself trapped in the wilderness with the Yellowjackets.

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki: Jeff and Shauna's daughter who gets sucked into her parents' illegal activity.

Stay tuned for the latest Yellowjackets news