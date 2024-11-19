Here's How You Can Watch 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Early (& Watch The First Footage Now)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Get ready to "eat your heart out" because Yellowjackets season 3 is on its way and Showtime picked the most surprising release date: Valentine's Day! Now, I have to admit I don't usually pair romance with feral survival in the woods but I'm more than happy to make an exception this time around. And I'm assuming if you're reading this, you've already seen season 2, but just in case...Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers ahead.
Keep reading for everything we know about Yellowjackets season 3, coming in 2025.
Is Yellowjackets going to have a season 3?
Yellowjacket Season 3 Plot
Yes Yellowjackets season 3 is on its way, and thanks to this release date announcement, we get a first look at some footage from new episodes. This installment follows our favorite mix of young adults as they fight for survival after a cuh-razy season 2 finale that killed Nat (and shocked fans). The finale was so wild that I really don't know where they'll go from here, but if there's one thing Yellowjackets knows how to do it's surprise us.
The new season will feature 10 episodes, and one thing creator Ashley Lyle teases is that the new season will merge the characters' teen selves with their adult selves. “Some of it is really character-based; some of it is more literal,” she tells Vanity Fair. "There are a couple of big things in this season that were in the very initial pitches before we even took it out to networks, that we’ve finally got the chance to execute and to play out."
"How do you change while you are in your core, in your essence, the same person you always were?" she adds. "How much are you hiding that, and how long are you able to do that, is a question that we’re playing with this season."
And for Nat, Ashley admits that looks a little different. "We all have a future self who has died, and we don’t know how that happened," she continues. "But that doesn’t make who we are now any less vital. In our minds, that is also Natalie’s story. She has a lot of life to live and a lot of story to tell. And the fact that there is a future self that met a tragic end is really the most universal thing that we could probably do on a television show."
Where can I watch season 3 of Yellowjackets?
Yellowjacket Season 3 Release Date
Yellowjackets season 3 will premiere on Sunday, February 16 on Showtime but good news for Paramount+ subscribers! Anyone who has the Paramount+ with Showtime plan can watch the first two episodes on February 14. How romantic.
You can also watch the first season of the show (which premiered in 2021) on Netflix now!
Who's in Yellowjackets season 3?
Yellowjacket Season 3 Cast
The cast of Yellowjackets season 3 features returning favorites like Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood.
This year, they're also joined by Joel McHale and Hilary Swank.
