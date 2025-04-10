Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

I'm not crying, you are!!!

Everything You Need To Know About The 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Finale After THAT Death

yellowjackets season 3 finale
Showtime
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleApr 10, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

My jaw literally dropped after that Yellowjacketsepisode 9 ending. While Yellowjacketsfans are no strangers to shocking deaths, there was something about losing Van like that after everything she's been through that felt especially traumatic. And if that's how the penultimate episode went, I can only imagine what the writers are gonna do to us during the season 3 finale...

If you're trying to prep for whatever bombshells we're gonna get during the Yellowjackets season 3 finale, then this guide is for you. Here's everything you need to know!

Scroll to see all the details you need to know before we get the sure-to-be explosive Yellowjacketsseason 3 finale.

Where can I watch the 'Yellowjackets' finale?

melanie lynsky in 'yellowjackets' season 3

Showtime

You can stream the Yellowjackets season 3 finale on Showtime and Paramount+!

How many episodes of 'Yellowjackets' are there?

christina ricci in 'yellowjackets'

Showtime

There are 10 episodes of Yellowjackets season 3.

  1. It Girl
  2. Dislocation
  3. Them's the Brakes
  4. 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis
  5. Did Tai Do That?
  6. Thanksgiving (Canada)
  7. Croak
  8. A Normal, Boring Life
  9. How the Story Ends
  10. Episode 10

Who's in the 'Yellowjackets' season 3 cast?

the cast of 'yellowjackets' season 3

Showtime

Given the fact that we have a teen cast and an adult cast for Yellowjackets season 3, there are a lot of people on this show. This list includes:

  • Melanie Lynsky (Adult Shauna)
  • Tawny Cypress (Adult Tai)
  • Christina Ricci (Adult Misty)
  • Lauren Ambrose (Adult Van)
  • Simone Kessell (Adult Lottie)
  • Warren Cole (Adult Jeff)
  • Hilary Swank (Adult Melissa)
  • Sophie Nélisse (Teen Shauna)
  • Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Tai)
  • Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty)
  • Liv Hewson (Teen Van)
  • Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie)
  • Jenna Burgess (Teen Melissa)
  • Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie)
  • Ella Purnell (Teen Jackie)
  • Sarah Desjardins (Callie Sadecky)
  • Nia Sondaya (Teen Akilah)
  • Alexa Barajas (Teen Mari)
  • Kevin Alves (Teen Travis)
  • Steven Krueger (Coach Ben)
  • Elijah Wood (Walter)

What happened to Van in 'Yellowjackets'?

lauren ambrose in 'yellowjackets' season 3

Showtime

In Yellowjackets season 3, episode 9, the living adult women cross paths with adult Melissa after thinking she was dead for years.

When the group finds out that Melissa faked her own suicide, came up with a new identity, and married the daughter of a woman they killed in the wilderness, needless to say they feel pretty suspicious of Melissa's motives. Things get especially dicey when everyone learns that Melissa sent Shauna a tape recording of one of their notorious wilderness feasts — some of the only actual evidence of their more heinous acts during their time stranded in the woods.

While Melissa's tied up (in her own home, I might add), she turns on the fireplace and keeps the flu closed. Tai and Shauna get CO2 poisoning while Van is outside, leaving Van to save them as quickly as possible. After rescuing her friends, Van unties Melissa to confront her, but can't bring herself to kill Melissa.

Much to everyone's surprise, Melissa doesn't take this mercy with kindness. She turns the knife on Van, stabbing and killing her. Much like Van's literal bleeding heart, I was broken after that.

Where did 'Yellowjackets' season 3 film?

Sophie N\u00e9lisse in 'Yellowjackets' season 3

Showtime

According to IMDB, Yellowjackets is filmed in British Columbia, Canada and Los Angeles.

Is 'Yellowjackets' based on a true story?

Samantha Hanratty in 'Yellowjackets' season 3

Showtime

No, Yellowjackets is (thankfully) not based on a true story!

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

tventertainmenttv shows

The Latest

the waterfront netflix show
Entertainment

Netflix's New "Twisty" Drama Show Will Fill The 'Outer Banks' Void In Your Life

Mike White Movies & TV Shows
Entertainment

10 Mike White Movies & TV Shows To Binge While You Wait For 'The White Lotus' Season 4

Why did Peyton not go to Brooke's wedding one tree hill
Entertainment

Um, Sophia Bush Finally Spoke On Why Peyton Skipped Brooke's Wedding In 'One Tree Hill': "I Went Ballistic"

Cute Summer Sandals
Shoes & Accessories

10 Comfy & Cute Summer Sandals Every Shoe Lover Needs To Try In 2025

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit