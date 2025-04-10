Everything You Need To Know About The 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Finale After THAT Death

My jaw literally dropped after that Yellowjacketsepisode 9 ending. While Yellowjacketsfans are no strangers to shocking deaths, there was something about losing Van like that after everything she's been through that felt especially traumatic. And if that's how the penultimate episode went, I can only imagine what the writers are gonna do to us during the season 3 finale...

If you're trying to prep for whatever bombshells we're gonna get during the Yellowjackets season 3 finale, then this guide is for you. Here's everything you need to know!

Scroll to see all the details you need to know before we get the sure-to-be explosive Yellowjacketsseason 3 finale.

Where can I watch the 'Yellowjackets' finale? Showtime You can stream the Yellowjackets season 3 finale on Showtime and Paramount+!

How many episodes of 'Yellowjackets' are there? Showtime There are 10 episodes of Yellowjackets season 3. It Girl Dislocation Them's the Brakes 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis Did Tai Do That? Thanksgiving (Canada) Croak A Normal, Boring Life How the Story Ends Episode 10

Who's in the 'Yellowjackets' season 3 cast? Showtime Given the fact that we have a teen cast and an adult cast for Yellowjackets season 3, there are a lot of people on this show. This list includes: Melanie Lynsky (Adult Shauna)

Tawny Cypress (Adult Tai)

Christina Ricci (Adult Misty)

Lauren Ambrose (Adult Van)

Simone Kessell (Adult Lottie)

Warren Cole (Adult Jeff)

Hilary Swank (Adult Melissa)

Sophie Nélisse (Teen Shauna)

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Tai)

Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty)

Liv Hewson (Teen Van)

Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie)

Jenna Burgess (Teen Melissa)

Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie)

Ella Purnell (Teen Jackie)

Sarah Desjardins (Callie Sadecky)

Nia Sondaya (Teen Akilah)

Alexa Barajas (Teen Mari)

Kevin Alves (Teen Travis)

Steven Krueger (Coach Ben)

Elijah Wood (Walter)

What happened to Van in 'Yellowjackets'? Showtime In Yellowjackets season 3, episode 9, the living adult women cross paths with adult Melissa after thinking she was dead for years. When the group finds out that Melissa faked her own suicide, came up with a new identity, and married the daughter of a woman they killed in the wilderness, needless to say they feel pretty suspicious of Melissa's motives. Things get especially dicey when everyone learns that Melissa sent Shauna a tape recording of one of their notorious wilderness feasts — some of the only actual evidence of their more heinous acts during their time stranded in the woods. While Melissa's tied up (in her own home, I might add), she turns on the fireplace and keeps the flu closed. Tai and Shauna get CO2 poisoning while Van is outside, leaving Van to save them as quickly as possible. After rescuing her friends, Van unties Melissa to confront her, but can't bring herself to kill Melissa. Much to everyone's surprise, Melissa doesn't take this mercy with kindness. She turns the knife on Van, stabbing and killing her. Much like Van's literal bleeding heart, I was broken after that.

Where did 'Yellowjackets' season 3 film? Showtime According to IMDB, Yellowjackets is filmed in British Columbia, Canada and Los Angeles.

Is 'Yellowjackets' based on a true story? Showtime No, Yellowjackets is (thankfully) not based on a true story!

